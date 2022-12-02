Here is another way to make gluten-free rice and oat bread. Use your mixer to stir up this wet bread dough. You don’t need a dough hook since it’s more like a quick bread batter.
Ingredients
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 9:56 pm
Here is another way to make gluten-free rice and oat bread. Use your mixer to stir up this wet bread dough. You don’t need a dough hook since it’s more like a quick bread batter.
Ingredients
1 cup water
¼ cup sugar
2 teaspoons yeast
2 cups brown rice or white rice flower
½ cup oat flour
3 Tablespoons tapioca flour (starch)
¼ cup potato starch
½ cup dry milk powder
1 ¼ teaspoons xanthan gum
1 teaspoon salt
3 eggs at room temperature
2 Tablespoons butter
Instructions
Warm the water to a temperature range between 105 and 110 degrees (Fahrenheit). Add the sugar. Verify that temperature is still within the range by using a digital thermometer. If it’s too cold, warm on the stovetop or in the microwave.
Once the water is within this range, add the yeast and mix to activate it. Set aside for three to five minutes.
Measure and blend all the dry ingredients; add them to your mixer bowl. Add the butter and mix on low for a minute or so. Mix in the eggs one at a time. Slowly add the yeast mixture, beating on low until all the liquid is added. Once all ingredients have been added, beat the dough for three minutes on a high speed. The dough should become smooth.
Coat a 8.5x4.5 inch bread pan; use a spatula to scrape the dough out of your mixer bowl and into the bread pan. Moisten the spatula to flatten the top of the dough and gently press it into the corners of the pan.
Allow the dough to raise for 30-45 minutes. It should be close to the top of your pan. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees (Fahrenheit); bake the loaf for 35-40 minutes. If necessary cover the top with foil to prevent over-browning.
Once it’s baked, remove from the pan and cool on a cooling rack. Once it’s cool, store in a bag or other sealed container. This bread will spoil quickly on your countertop so refrigerate or freeze any that’s left over.
———
Learn more about bread baking at www.lorettasorensen.com and find the link to purchase her book “30 Dakota Prairie Bread Recipes and the Art and Science Behind Making Them” under the “Books” link. Follow baking updates on Facebook by following “Secrets to Baking Your Best Bread Ever.”
