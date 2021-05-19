VERMILLION — Natasha Clark, ‘20 B.S., an incoming student at the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law, is the first recipient of the new Richard M. Brown and Sima J. Brown Scholarship.
“Earning this scholarship has helped to ease not only the upfront financial stress of law school, but also the emotional stress related to working and going to school full-time. Being able to solely focus on my studies, through the help of this scholarship, will reflect favorably on my scores in the years to come,” said Clark, a Yankton native. “Words such as gratitude and appreciation could only ever scratch the surface of the depth of emotions I felt when receiving this scholarship. The Richard M. Brown and Sima J. Brown Scholarship means the world to me and my future, and I extend many thanks to the individuals who made this possible for me.”
Dr. Richard M. Brown, M.D., J.D., established this scholarship in 2020. Although he lives over 1,300 miles away, he said he was impressed with Gov. Kristi Noem’s advocacy of personal responsibility and individual liberty and was compelled to honor his late wife, Sima, and Gov. Noem with this scholarship.
“We are very grateful for the generosity of Dr. Brown and his example to a next generation of USD Law students,” USD Knudson School of Law Dean Neil Fulton. “This gift will change the lives of generations, and we are proud to honor both him and the memory of his wife Sima. We also excited to welcome Natasha to the class of 2024 as the first recipient of the Richard M. Brown and Sima J. Brown USD Knudson School of Law Scholarship.”
Clark received her Bachelor of Science degree in anthropology from USD in 2020.
The scholarship will be administered by the Siouxland Community Foundation located in Sioux City, Iowa.
“We are excited to be a part of this legacy,” says Katie Roberts, executive director of the Siouxland Community Foundation. “This scholarship will be life-changing for the student as it will greatly reduce the financial burden that many students face when deciding to continue their education by covering all tuition and fees at the USD Knudson School of Law.”
This is the first scholarship that has been awarded to a student, and as the scholarship fund grows, the number of full-ride scholarships it produces will grow as well.
To learn more about the scholarship’s criteria and application, visit www.siouxlandcommunityfoundation.org.
(0) comments
