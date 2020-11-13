Yankton General Federated Women’s Club
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. Hostesses Cindy Filips and Cheryl Leiferman greeted members as they arrived. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Harens; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
President Kathy Harens updated the club on the welfare of one of our members who has been ill. Marilyn Huntley reminded members to contact Ruth Ann Dannenbring with names of those who may be experiencing illness or loss who simply need a message of cheer during hard times.
Pauline Akland and Donna DeJean made a Motion/Second to approve the minutes from the October meeting.
Pauline Akland reported that a memorial to honor individual WWII veterans has been set up at Fantle Memorial Park. Kathy Harens informed us that since formal Veteran’s Day celebrations will be curtailed this year, organizers have come up with a unique way to remember local WWII veterans by participating in a parade to their homes. Each veteran will be presented with a small flag and will also receive a thank you card from the GFWC.
Treasurer’s report was presented and approved. Report will be filed for audit.
Volunteer sheet went around for the month of October.
Cindy Filips presented a very timely Leadership program on the history of women’s suffrage; reminding us that this year we celebrate 100 years since the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote. Cindy provided information about Alice Alt Pickler, who along with her husband John, was an early supporter of women’s suffrage in South Dakota. Alice was also active in the temperance movement. The Picklers settled in Faulkton, South Dakota and built a grand home there. One prominent guest at the Pickler home was renowned suffragist Susan B. Anthony. Cindy also provided information on a controversial figure in the fight for women’s rights, Victoria Woodhull. Woodhull was nominated for president by the Equal Rights Party in 1872, five decades before women were given the right to vote.
Peggy Schiedel, Home Life chairman read a lovely poem she composed early during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its sentiment is still so appropriate these many months later. Peggy who is a native of Faulkton shared some rather interesting perspective on the Picklers and how the Pickler Mansion was built by taking advantage of John Pickler’s work in processing land claims in the area.
We were reminded that Friday Nov. 13 is National Kindness Day.
A list of needed items for the HSC was distributed. Call Kathy Harens or Liz Lynch to donate. All donations will be taken to HSC on Dec. 11. Cash donations are also welcome.
Discussion was held on how to use a donation the club received earlier. Motion by Peggy Scheidel, second by Donna DeJean to use the funds to pay the fees incurred by Pathways Shelter for the Homeless for storing donated items for one year. Motion carried.
President Harens asked for input on whether the club should continue to meet during the pandemic. Motion made by Ellen Rodenberg/second by Marlys Blaalid to discontinue meeting until February. Motion carried. We will use email to stay in touch with club members.
Proposed budget and the amount that we are required to submit to the state organization was discussed. No action taken.
Door prizes were awarded to Gladys Johnson, Marilyn Huntley, Sharon Kreitzinger, and JoAnn Huitema.
