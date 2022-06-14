To celebrate one and a half centuries in the banking business, First Dakota National Bank is partnering with the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) to give back to South Dakota communities that have given much to them.
“SDCF’s mission is to bring philanthropy to life for a stronger state,” said Jeff Veltkamp, SDCF Director of Development. “We’re excited to partner with First Dakota in giving back to South Dakota communities that have provided them with so much success.”
First Dakota established the Stronger Communities Fund with SDCF to help South Dakota communities thrive and prosper, regardless of their size, resources or history. One of the ways First Dakota grows the fund is through sales of their 150th anniversary beers. For every can or glass of Dakota Thirst & Cash Flow purchased this year, First Dakota is donating $1 to the fund.
“Since 1872, First Dakota has called South Dakota home,” said Rob Stephenson, President of First Dakota National Bank. “Our commitment to the region runs deep. This fund is one of the ways we give back to the people, organizations and communities that make this such a fantastic place to live and grow.”
The first round of grants distributed in April totaled $360,500. Recipients included:
• City of Elk Point
• Habitat for Humanity of Clay and Yankton Counties
• Letcher Community Development Foundation
• Sioux Council Boy Scouts of America
• South Dakota State Fair Foundation
First Dakota National Bank became the first fully chartered bank in the Dakota Territory when it opened its doors in 1872. For 150 years, the organization sought to support local dreams and communities with dependable banking.
Upcoming deadlines for grant applications are June 30th, September 30th and December 31st. Applications are reviewed quarterly, and if approved, awards will be granted within six weeks of application deadlines. Anyone can apply, but priority will be given to those communities with a First Dakota presence.
