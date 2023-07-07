GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Forty-two high school students got the chance to train like a trooper last week at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy. The cadets were all part of the 53rd Junior Law Academy, which gives high school seniors-to-be a glimpse of what it takes to be a Nebraska State Trooper.

“Junior Law is a great opportunity for high school juniors considering a career in law enforcement to experience part of the training our recruits go through,” said Captain Andy Ecklund, Commander of the NSP Training Academy. “The cadets worked hard last week and showed that they have what it takes to make a difference. Most of these cadets will go on to serve others in their careers and we’d love to see them again in a few years ready to join the Nebraska State Patrol.”

