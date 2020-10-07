TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting combining a video meeting using Zoom and members at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant. The meeting was called to order by President Angela Mann. Roy Wilcox gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jeremy Skrenes who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jennifer Haich gave the word of the day, “delve,” which means to make a careful or detailed search for information or to examine a subject in detail. Steve Hamilton gave a 4-6 minute speech titled “Life Long Learner” with the objectives for the Ice Breaker Speech from the Pathways learning program for Presentation Mastery. Skrenes gave an impromptu 5-7 minute titled “Speaking With a Mask.” Mann conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to random questions about “Fall favorites.” Mann was the master evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jana Lane evaluated Hamilton’s speech, and Wilcox evaluated Skrenes’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Haich, grammarian Haich, timer Janice Stone, and joke master Wilcox. Virtual trophies were presented to Hamilton and Skrenes who tied for best speaker, Lane and Wilcox who tied for best evaluator, and Stone and Kevin Storm who tied for best table topics response. Former Club 1294 members Vernon Arens and Storm were guests at the meeting.
The business meeting was led by Mann. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings at the Fry’n Pan or via Zoom. You need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:30 a.m., at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and online via Zoom. We had members attending from Colorado, Rapid City, Irene, and Yankton.
President Angela Mann opened the meeting calling on Jack Dahleid to lead the group in prayer. President Mann was also the Toastmaster for the meeting. She introduced Roy Wilcox as General Evaluator who introduced his evaluation. Grammarian, Marsha Dahlseid gave the word of the day, “rejuvenate,” meaning to give new energy or vigor to; to revitalize. The first speaker for the meeting was Janice Stone. She spoke from Presentation Mastery Path, Level 3 project – Storytelling. The title of her speech was “Life Isn’t so Bad.” The speech was all about her ancestors first settling in the Nebraska in a sod house and their encounters with wildlife and Native Americans. The second speaker was Mike Villanueva. He also spoke from the Presentation Master path, Level 1 project — Feedback and Evaluation. The title of his speech was “The Call.” His speech was all about not only his call to serve as a fireman, but also about getting the call — to put out a fire. Table Topics was led by Steve Hamilton who called on Vernon Arens, Marsha Dahlseid, Roy Wilcox, Jack Dahlseid, Angela Mann, Janice Stone, and Mike Villanueva. The theme for Hamilton’s table topics had to do with philosophical questions posed by people of all ages. General Evaluator Roy Wilcox called on Dan Klimisch to evaluate Stone’s speech, and Jennifer Haich to evaluate Villanueva’s speech. Roy then evaluated the meeting praising how great it was that he could join the meeting from Colorado, which, in the past, would not have been possible. Reports were given by Grammarian Marsha Dahlseid, Timer Angela Mann, and Ah-Counter Vernon Arens. Wilcox also served as Joke Master. Trophies were handed out to Janice Stone for best speaker, Vernon Arens for best table topics, and Jennifer Haich for best evaluator. President Stone closed out the meeting.
Being a member of Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning. Guests are welcome to join us online via Zoom or in person at the Fry’n Pan. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
Toastmaster Club 6217
Toastmaster Jason Orr called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Rock Bottom Restaurant’s meeting room. Cleo Waters, acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
This week’s meeting was focused on ice breaker speeches for those getting started with Toastmasters International Pathways new education system. Pathways is designed to help build competence in communication.
Steve Anderson presented his ice breaker speech “Farm Boy from Irene.” He told of his rural upbringing and the many interests that formed him into the person he is today.
Gale Vogt gave his ice breaker speech “Small Events Can Change the Course.” Vogt explained how many so called “small events” in his life really evolved into life changing experiences for which he is thankful.
Stan Sudbeck presented his ice breaker speech “Things Are Tough.” Sudbeck related the many obstacles in his life (in all of our lives, really) in which he chose to rise above and make the best of situations which in turn helped him on his journey.
Joyce Stevens evaluated Anderson’s speech. She complimented him on his story telling ability, calm delivery and addition of humor. She gave helpful hints he progresses to his next Pathways speech.
Jason Orr evaluated Vogt’s speech. He complimented him on good eye contact and delivery. He especially enjoyed Vogt’s use of handouts as visual additions to his speech. He offered suggestions for his next Pathways talk.
As ah counter, Jan Schiferl noted uses effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. She also noted use of connector words and unnecessary fillers.
The best Speech award went to Gale Vogt. Cleo Waters received the award for best evaluator.
Toastmaster Orr adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange held its bi-weekly meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at noon via Zoom. There were 10 members present. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Kathy Quinlivan and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
During announcements Paula Tacke from the Mead Cultural Education Center announced there would be a Feed Your Mind installment this Friday at noon. It is limited to 30 people, and Crystal Nelson will speak about Body Snatchers. The MEAD will also host Haunted History Tours again this year. Tickets will go on sale Oct 1. The Mead is holding a raffle drawing to spend a night at the Mead. Julie Amsberry of Yankton Area Arts announced a Halloween Home Decoration contest. There will be winners in three categories: The Big Pumpkin (Judge’s Choice), Most Likely to be Haunted (Scariest), and Overachiever (Most Over the Top). Entries must be submitted by October 16. Emma Laird announced that the UCC Church will be hosting a Drive by Donate on Oct 18 to serve a variety of non-profits in the community. Church members will be offering a no contact donation service, collecting donations from your car.
County Auditor Patty Hojem was the guest speaker and was invited to talk about the election and any adjustments they have had to make this year. She stated that early voting began on September 18. So far over 3,000 people have voted. Folks can vote in person at the County Government Building. They are allowing 10 people in the room at a time and they are encouraging mask wearing. She went through the process of requesting a mail in ballot, which can either be mailed back or dropped off at the County Government Building. Ms. Hoyem also stated that a record number of people (14,000) are registered to vote in Yankton County this year. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19. The Auditor’s office is working closely with nursing homes and assisted living facilities to give those residents a safe option to vote this year. Election Day is November 3 and the polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. that day. Ms. Hoyem is confident in the South Dakota election process and procedures.
The next regular meeting of Interchange will be held via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 12, at noon. Anyone interested in participating, may contact an Interchange member for a link to the meeting.
Yankton General Federated Women’s Club
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. Hostesses Marlys Blaalid and Peggy Schiedel greeted members as they arrived. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Harens; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
President Kathy Harens conducted the officer installation for 1st Vice President Liz Lynch.
Barb Law and Vi Ranney made a Motion/Second to approve the minutes from the September meeting.
Welfare of GFWC members was discussed; a card of best wishes was sent to one member who has been hospitalized. Birthday wishes went out to those celebrating birthdays. Concern was expressed for others in the community who may be suffering from isolation caused by the coronavirus. Members are encouraged to make calls and do small favors for those in need. Members were also reminded to support local businesses during the pandemic.
Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Arlene Young, second by Peggy Schiedel. Report will be filed for audit.
Volunteer sheet went around for the month of September.
Correspondence was read including a thank note from a former member who has recently moved. Barb Law read a letter from Mount Marty University thanking GFWC for the donation for scholarships.
Club membership is a concern and will be addressed more closely when the COVID-19 risk has abated.
Cindy Filips who is associated with Keep Yankton Beautiful reminded the club of that organization’s efforts. Since the pandemic made the city wide clean up impossible this year, the city has provided vouchers to utility customers to allow them to dispose of one load of unwanted items at the transfer station free of charge. Hazardous household waste will be accepted separately on Oct. 17. She also advised members to check out the new plantings of mums in the downtown planters.
Information on Pathways Shelter for the Homeless was shared. Plans to expand by remodeling the basement to eventually help accommodate up to 96 individuals are progressing but will require more funding. Donations of household or other items are being accepted, but people are asked to call ahead.
Marilyn Huntley informed members of the opportunity for enjoying the arts in the community. Local artists will have their work on display during October at the GAR Hall. She also mentioned the Meade Cultural Center displays showing the evolution of patient care at the Human Services Center and information on how the Meade building has been restored to its former beauty through the efforts of so many in the community. The Cultural Center will also sponsor Haunted History Tours Oct. 23-24. Maps will be provided and narrators will be on-site to present the history of each location.
Liz Lynch reminded the club of the importance of voting and encouraged early voting.
Members generously donated many winter-wear items — coats, scarves, mittens, etc. to be distributed through United Way to those in need in the community.
Door prizes were awarded to Eileen Lesher, Priscilla Mazourek and Liz Lynch.
At the next meeting on Nov. 7, the club will show our appreciation by preparing thank you cards for service members. Hostesses will be Cindy Filips and Cheryl Leiferman.
