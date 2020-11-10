HOWARD — Amidst the stress of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Horizon Health Care employees have once again come together to support their patients and each other through the Horizon Health Foundation’s annual giving campaign.
This year’s campaign, “Building the Pieces for Better Healthcare,” marked the fifth year of Horizon’s Employee Giving Campaign led by the Horizon Health Foundation. Since launching the Employee Giving Campaign in 2016, total contributions have surpassed over $233,000.
“Powerful is how I describe what our employees do for your communities,” said Brianna Feldhaus, Horizon Health Foundation Fundraising Officer. “They have made it possible to help over 459 patients by removing barriers to care such as transportation, cancer screenings, and helping one another out through the Employee Emergency Fund all during this challenging time. Now, that’s powerful!”
The annual Employee Giving Campaign is led by a steering committee made up of Horizon employees from across the organization. Lacey Finkbeiner of Isabel, SD, is one of the individuals who has been involved since the first campaign. “Being born and raised in a small community is a blessing in disguise,” said Finkbeiner, Clinical Informatics Coordinator. “I choose to give to this campaign and have since the beginning knowing that the funds raised will continue to provide health care to my family members, friends, and myself in our rural communities and make a difference in their lives.”
Fifty percent of Horizon employees give back to the Horizon Health Foundation throughout the year. All donations raised through the employee campaign will be designated to the Horizon Health Foundation’s funds of behavioral health, dental care, cancer care, charity care, diabetes, employee emergency, service area clinics and the Horizon Impact — the greatest needs fund. Donations raised are used to benefit Horizon’s patients and local clinics in these fund areas. Individuals can join their local health care employees by considering a monthly gift to the Horizon Health Foundation. More information on the funds and how to give can be found at horizonhealthfoundation.com/donate.
Communities can also follow along with the Horizon Health Foundation and Horizon dental employees leading up to Giving Tuesday on December 1, 2020. Follow the “Golden Ticket Adventures” on the Horizon Health Foundation Facebook and see how donations raised will impact local children through dental care.
The Horizon Health Foundation was established in 2016 to ensure rural health care access to those in need and provide funding for Horizon Health Care. Horizon Health Foundation, a tax-exempt, non-profit corporation, seeks through responsible activities to encourage and derive sustaining gift support from current and former patients and interested friends, including corporate entities. The Horizon Health Foundation, operating in coordination with Horizon Health Care, is the duly designated fundraising arm for Horizon Health Care. In the broadest sense, the purpose of the Foundation is to create an awareness of the financial needs of Horizon Health Care, which are not provided by patient charges and to systematically implement plans by which dollar needs can be met.
