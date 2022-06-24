New At The Library Jun 24, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: June 25, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “The Amish Teacher’s Wish” by Marta Perry• “The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallery• “Christmas at the Restaurant” by Pamela Kelley• “The End of Nowhere” by Patrick Dearen• “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell” by Robert Dugoni• “Farm to Trouble” by Amanda Flower• “I Cried to Dream Again” by Sara Kruzan• “The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian• “Local Gone Missing” by Fiona Barton• “Mean Baby” by Selma Blair• “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin• “Metropolis” by B.A. Shapiro• “Nobody but Us” by Laure Van Rensburg• “Old Cowboys Never Die” William W. Johnstone• “The Omega Factor” by Steve Berry• “Ordinary Monsters” by J.M. Miro• “Out of the Clear Blue Sky” by Kristan Higgins• “Peril on the Page” by Margaret Loudon• “A Rip Through Time” by Kelley Armstrong• “A Season of Change” by Beth Wiseman• “The Sisters of the Winter Wood” by Rena Rossner• “The Sugarcreek Surprise” by Wanda E. Brunstetter• “Unexpected Amish Match” by Marta Perry• “The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle” by Jennifer Ryan• “Woman in the Library” by Sulari Gentill———Nonfiction• “From Crook to Cook” by Snoop Dog• “Grief is Love” by Marisa Renee Lee• “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly• “Overdue” by Amanda Oliver• “Resistance” by Halik Kochanski • “Surviving the ’72 Flood” by Seth Tupper• “Wastelands” by Corban Addison• “Write for Your Life” by Anna QuindlenLARGE PRINT• “Dark Angel” by Andrews and Wilson• “Marrying the Ketchups” by Jennifer Close• “The Spanish Daughter” by Lorena Hughes• “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma StraubYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “The Promised Neverland: vol. 16” by Kaiu ShiraiJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” by Nikole Hannah-Jones• “Revenge of the Zombie Monks” graphic novel by Cara J. Stevens• “When Endermen Attack” graphic novel by Cara J. Stevens———Nonfiction• "Animal Structure and Classification" by Joseph Midthun• "The Cell Cycle" by Joseph Midthun• "Force and Motion" by Joseph Midthun• "Matter and It's Properties" by Joseph Midthun• "Plant Life Cycles" by Joseph MidthunEASY READING BOOKSFiction• "The Invisible Leash" by Patrice Karst• "Why?" by Adam RexADULT DVDs• "Jaws" 1-3• "Jaws Revenge"JUNIOR DVDs• "Potty Time Plus: getting ready with Elmo"———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 