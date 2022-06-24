Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: June 25, 2022

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “The Amish Teacher’s Wish” by Marta Perry

• “The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallery

• “Christmas at the Restaurant” by Pamela Kelley

• “The End of Nowhere” by Patrick Dearen

• “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell” by Robert Dugoni

• “Farm to Trouble” by Amanda Flower

• “I Cried to Dream Again” by Sara Kruzan

• “The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian

• “Local Gone Missing” by Fiona Barton

• “Mean Baby” by Selma Blair

• “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin

• “Metropolis” by B.A. Shapiro

• “Nobody but Us” by Laure Van Rensburg

• “Old Cowboys Never Die” William W. Johnstone

• “The Omega Factor” by Steve Berry

• “Ordinary Monsters” by J.M. Miro

• “Out of the Clear Blue Sky” by Kristan Higgins

• “Peril on the Page” by Margaret Loudon

• “A Rip Through Time” by Kelley Armstrong

• “A Season of Change” by Beth Wiseman

• “The Sisters of the Winter Wood” by Rena Rossner

• “The Sugarcreek Surprise” by Wanda E. Brunstetter

• “Unexpected Amish Match” by Marta Perry

• “The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle” by Jennifer Ryan

• “Woman in the Library” by Sulari Gentill

———

Nonfiction

• “From Crook to Cook” by Snoop Dog

• “Grief is Love” by Marisa Renee Lee

• “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly

• “Overdue” by Amanda Oliver

• “Resistance” by Halik Kochanski

• “Surviving the ’72 Flood” by Seth Tupper

• “Wastelands” by Corban Addison

• “Write for Your Life” by Anna Quindlen

LARGE PRINT

• “Dark Angel” by Andrews and Wilson

• “Marrying the Ketchups” by Jennifer Close

• “The Spanish Daughter” by Lorena Hughes

• “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub

YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “The Promised Neverland: vol. 16” by Kaiu Shirai

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction

• “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” by Nikole Hannah-Jones

• “Revenge of the Zombie Monks” graphic novel by Cara J. Stevens

• “When Endermen Attack” graphic novel by Cara J. Stevens

———

Nonfiction

• “Animal Structure and Classification” by Joseph Midthun

• “The Cell Cycle” by Joseph Midthun

• “Force and Motion” by Joseph Midthun

• “Matter and It’s Properties” by Joseph Midthun

• “Plant Life Cycles” by Joseph Midthun

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction

• “The Invisible Leash” by Patrice Karst

• “Why?” by Adam Rex

ADULT DVDs

• “Jaws” 1-3

• “Jaws Revenge”

JUNIOR DVDs

• “Potty Time Plus: getting ready with Elmo”

———

