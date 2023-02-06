Birthdays Feb 6, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Millie CameronMillie Cameron will celebrate her 90th birthday Feb. 15, 2023. Her family requests a card shower. Greetings can be sent to: 2111 W. 11th St., Dakota Rm. #435, Yankton, SD 57078. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated Feb 3, 2023 More Jobs Jobs NEEDED: PARISH WORKER - Christ The King Church Feb 3, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesKevin WhiteMichael GorsethPlane Crash On Yankton County Lake InvestigatedDennis MitchellSister AnnSRO Decals To Show Yankton Police, School District BondDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: ArrestsSuspended SD Senator Files Lawsuit; Staff Complaint Against Her Is ReleasedS. Ann Kessler OSB Images CommentedWhat Sells: The Good News And The Bad News (51)Highway 81 Revisited (39)Letter: Paper Trails (31)Winding Down COVID-19 Measures (30)Letter: From The Top Down (29)US Exceptionalism And SD School Curricula (29)Letter: ‘A Disgrace’ (29)The Speaker Spectacle And What Awaits Us (21)Letter: Setting Course For 2023 (18)Pierre Report: Appropriations Discussion (14)House Dems Are The Real Embarrassment (12)The Constitution And Government Classification Of Secrets (10)New Yankton County GOP Leaders Question PAC Fund (7)Westside Samaritans (7)Martin Luther King Jr. And What He Sought (6)Letter: On Social Studies (5)Suspended SD Senator Files Lawsuit; Staff Complaint Against Her Is Released (4)YSD’s Stand On Proposed Standards (4)Confining Congress To The Constitution (4)Pierre Report: Working On Money Matters (4)Update: Money Issues At Core Of First District 18 Forum (3)In South Dakota Senate, far-right lawmakers rankle GOP (3)COVID Deaths Seen In Yankton, Charles Mix Counties (3)Letter: There’s No Forgetting 1/6 (3)Letter: Demands Explanation (3)Cedar County Inmate Pleads Not Guilty To Escape, Theft (2)New Year, New Growth (2)Letter: Wastewater Worries (2)Elk Hunting Proposal For Landowners Shot Down In Pierre (2)Letter: Clean Energy Makes Sense (2)Cracker Barrels And Angel Funds (2)Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy (2)Yankton Man Pleads Not Guilty In Church Crash (2)Update 11:38 a.m.: Yankton Area Under Winter Storm Warning (2)Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released (2)Violent protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist (2)Openness Needed In RC Senator’s Case (2)Tons Of Snow: Some Things To Remember (2)Money Issues At Core Of Legislative Forum (2)Letters: Figuring Figures (2)COVID Update for Feb. 1, 2023: State Records 3 New Deaths (2)Officials: Cause Of Huron Dam Fish Die-Off Still Unclear (2)Letter: Prison Issues (2)New Faces Are Ready To Get To Work In Pierre (2)YSD Board Opposes Proposed New Social Studies Standards (2)Letter: Our Aquatic Ecosystem (2)Lunday Brings ‘Killer Mindset’ To MMU (1)Buried In Winter (1)How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet) (1)Reaction to Jacinda Ardern resigning as New Zealand leader (1)Addressing Teacher Shortages (1)Workforce Housing Bill Advances (1)From Trump to governor: Sanders prepares to take on new role (1)Death Penalty Sought For Man Charged In Laurel Killings (1)Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting (1)COVID Update for Jan. 25, 2023: New Death Reported In Turner County (1)US will resume border wall construction at San Diego park (1)Ex-Teacher Pleads Guilty (1)Finance My Girlfriend’s Car? (1)Thrive Working Toward New Housing Development (1)Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution (1)Pastor prays for peace after brutal beating of Tyre Nichols (1)Input Sought On Weigand Proposal (1)Lawmakers aim to raise penalties for US airline disruptions (1)Pope says South Sudan's future depends on treatment of women (1)Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California (1)Michelle Obama launching podcast based on 'Light We Carry' (1)EXPLAINER: Biden inaction, mixed signals on death penalty (1)Soaring US egg prices put pressure on consumers, businesses (1)City Plants Stakes For Camping Ordinance (1)California shooting: 3 dead, 4 hurt in ritzy LA neighborhood (1)Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces' return to Kosovo (1)Update 3 p.m.: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Yankton Area (1)Judge: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect unfit for trial (1)Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case (1)A year after Kazakhstan's deadly riots, questions persist (1)EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution (1)SRO Decals To Show Yankton Police, School District Bond (1)Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed In Union County (1)EPA Considers Tougher Regulation Of Livestock Farm Pollution (1)Authorities Continue Work On Marty Death (1)SD Needs More Incentives To Keep Ag Waste Out Of Water, Regulator Says (1)Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video (1)As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder' (1)Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below (1)Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state's tax code (1)Abortion Opponents Propose ‘Heartbeat’ Measure (1)US reinstates road, logging restrictions on Alaska forest (1)South Dakota Supreme Court Upholds Turner County CAFO Permit (1)AG: Ex-parole board chair violated law; too late for charges (1)Man sues Denver archdiocese over abuse by convicted priest (1)US company gets $120 million boost to make 'green steel' (1)South Dakota Senate censures, reinstates suspended lawmaker (1)Plane Crash On Yankton County Lake Investigated (1)New Election Cycle Near (1)Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 European tour dates, cites injury (1)Inside the hunt for a serial kidnapper, and a bloody finale (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.