On Thursday, Aug. 4, there will be a seven-passenger rental van in Norfolk, Nebraska, waiting for our daughter, Christin, who will drive the van to our home, and then the three of us will continue our journey to the Minneapolis airport. There, we will be joined by our son, Josh, and his two boys, Benjamin and Finn, who will have flown in from College Park, Maryland.
The six of us will continue our journey to northern Minnesota. There will be a cabin waiting for us at a town called Orr, population 211, located within the Kabetogama State Forest. We will stay there for three nights. Then we will travel two hours south to Two Harbors, on the shore of Lake Superior with Gooseberry Falls State Park 13 miles to the northeast. We will stay at a house in Two Harbors for three nights before driving back to Minneapolis and South Dakota and Nebraska.
One day, while talking about the upcoming adventure, Josh said to his mother, “The main thing is that we will be together.”
Perhaps that is a main thing about life. Together.
The English prefixes “syn” and “sym” are derived from the Greek and have the meaning of “with” or “together.” So a synonym is a word that goes “together” with another word because it has a similar meaning. When clocks are synchronized, their times are placed “together” so that they all show the same time. You might feel sympathy for someone with a cold, suffering “together” with her. A Jewish house of worship is called a synagogue, which means a place where people are led “together” to worship.
And a symphony is a sounding “together” of instruments. A total of 44 instruments are played in a full orchestra. Each instrument capable of playing alone and making beautiful music. But “together,” something special happens.
There are those Sunday mornings when I think it would be easy to stay home, skip going to church, maybe watch one of the Sunday morning services on television. I would hear the Scriptures read and a sermon preached, hear some familiar hymns and maybe even a choir sing. Pretty much as if I had gotten in my car and driven to the building. But then I remember, I would miss the people. I would miss the smiles, the sound of children, the laughter and the greetings. I would miss being together. That is what the local church is about. That is what much of life is about.
You have heard the words spoken to you and you have said them to others: “Remember, we are in this together.” “It’s kind of dark outside. Let’s go out together.” “I’ll go with you to the doctor; we’ll be together.” “When you get to the party, look for me so we can sit together.”
It is a word of kindness, of grace, of blessing. It’s your mom holding your hand as you walk to the school bus for the first time. It’s your bride looking into your eyes as you make promises before family and friends. It’s family gathering at Christmas. It’s a friend holding your hand as you stand over the grave of someone you have known your whole life.
For sure, we need food, clothing, shelter, but we also need friendship, laughter, quiet, rest, peace and hope. Jesus fed the hungry and gave sight to the blind. But he also took time to have conversation at the town well, to sit at table with friends and bless the children.
A child awakens in the middle of the night, crying out to her mother. The mother comes into the child’s room and the child says, “I’m scared.” The mother says, “There is nothing to be afraid of, there is no one in the closet, no one under your bed.” The child says, “I know, but I am still scared.” Now, the mother knows no argument or evidence will work, so she simply says, “I am here with you.” Together may not be an answer to the child’s fear, but it is a loving response to the child.
When I would meet with family at the funeral home, I would never say, “It will be OK.” I had no right to say such. But I could and did say, “I am here. I am with you.”
I share with you words I wrote after visiting a friend in a care center several years ago. It is entitled it “Her Wish”:
Her days are spent in a wheelchair,/ living in a place she would rather not be./ Her husband died last February./ Married for over 60 years./ I wish I could have died when/ he died, she says,/ and means it./ I picked him out, she says./ We were skating./ It was ladies choice,/ and I picked him out./ We have been together/ ever since./ I wish I could have died/ when he died.
Jesus says to you and to me, “In my Father’s house, there are many dwelling places. ... I go to prepare a place for you ... so that where I am, there you may be also.” (John 14:2-3)
“Together” is a gift. A gift shared one to another. The friend who calls from time to time, the parent who walked you to the bus so long ago, the daughter who takes your hand when getting up from a chair is not so easy any more. The husband and wife who have kept the promise for 60 years. “Together” is a gift.
And “together” is also a promise. The promise of a place prepared for us. The promise that once again we will be together.
