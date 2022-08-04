On Thursday, Aug. 4, there will be a seven-passenger rental van in Norfolk, Nebraska, waiting for our daughter, Christin, who will drive the van to our home, and then the three of us will continue our journey to the Minneapolis airport. There, we will be joined by our son, Josh, and his two boys, Benjamin and Finn, who will have flown in from College Park, Maryland.

The six of us will continue our journey to northern Minnesota. There will be a cabin waiting for us at a town called Orr, population 211, located within the Kabetogama State Forest. We will stay there for three nights. Then we will travel two hours south to Two Harbors, on the shore of Lake Superior with Gooseberry Falls State Park 13 miles to the northeast. We will stay at a house in Two Harbors for three nights before driving back to Minneapolis and South Dakota and Nebraska.

