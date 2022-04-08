YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Harens; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
During the program presented by the owner of Sassycat Quilting Co., Sally Schroeder displayed an assortment of the beautiful quilts produced at her company. She mentioned the Quilts of Honor and Quilts of Valor Program and provided applications to be used to recommend veterans for this honor. Sassycat will present a quilt show on Oct. 15-16 at the archery center.
Members celebrating April birthdays and anniversaries were recognized and new members were introduced. Membership Chairman Vi Ranney conducted the installation of new members Donna Fisher, Dorothy Boes, and Maritta Brown.
Treasurer’s report was presented. Funding-raising tours to the Tulip Festival and Medora are sold out.
A book for the library will be chosen and presented in the name of Alice Melgaard, a former GFWC member who passed away in March.
Committee Reports: Cindy Filips announced the April 30 Great American Cleanup and the household hazardous waste collection date of April 23. Ruth Ann Dannenbring announced that scholarship winners have been chosen; will be announced later. Historian Marilyn Huntley asked for members to provide pictures for the scrapbook. Homelife Chair Peggy Schiedel reminded members to think about self-care and to consider donations to the food pantry. Leadership reminder that those who wish to support the people of Ukraine may donate to UNICEF through the GFWC website. Membership Chair reported on communication she received from the national chairman commending the Yankton GFWC and South Dakota GFWC for the 63% increase in membership.
President Kathy invited members to the GFWC State Convention which will be held at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club on May 7. Our club will provide a “Put up Your Feet and Relax” basket for the silent auction. Voting delegates will be selected later. Speaker for the convention is Alice Dendinger.
Slate of officers presented with the following results: Motion by Barb Law to elect Liz Lynch President, motion by Katherine French to elect Ruth Ann Dannenbring 1st Vice President, motion by Barb Law to elect Jean Prater 2nd VP, motion by Pauline Akland to elect Gladys Johnson Secretary, motion by Peggy Schiedel to elect Sandy Battin Treasurer. Motions carried. Officers will be installed in May.
Door prizes were awarded to Shari Hovland, Pauline Akland, Marsha Beran, and Peggy Schiedel.
The next meeting will be on May 7, 2022, at 9 a.m., preceding the GFWC State Convention.
DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
The March 28, 2022, meeting called to order: 7:02 p.m.
Show-n-Tell and Roll Call: Completed with theme of “March Madness.” Thirty-nine members were present.
Meeting Minutes: Correction for Doug Leko spelling. Placed on file with correction.
Treasurer Report: Placed on file
Committee reports:
• Program committee — Sandy Hoffner reported there was $80 made from the rummage sale in February. There will be a program committee meeting at Sassy Cat’s on Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m.
• Workshop committee — Lori Connot spoke about the Swan Lake retreat that is from May 2 to May 6. Details were given the cost of rooms and meals. There is still spots available and please contact Lori with any questions.
• QOV committee — Dawn Atkins reported that we are still waiting on the fabric order to come in and will be emailing committee members to set up a meeting. Peggy Thranam reported they did present a quilt last Saturday. Sharon Heisinger reported a past recipient was recently moved into the nursing home and was adamant that his quilt go with him. He has enjoyed showing to other residents and their guest. Sharon spoke of how the recipients appreciate and cherish the quilts they are given.
Unfinished Business:
• 2022 Appendix — Motion to approve by Angie Hejl, Lori Connot seconded the motion, approval was brought to a vote and was passed.
• Baby Quilts — Joyce Brunken reported that the 2 quilts that were given to the hospital and were given a picture of each family which was passed around.
• Quilt Show — Peg Anderson went over the list of committees and who was on each committee, there are still a few spots needed to be filled and encouraged members to sign up. Please reach out to her with any questions or if you want to sign up. Please give basket items to either Sue Gregersen or Pat Morton and give any scraps of fabric to Kathy Sheldon.
New Business:
• Signature card — It was brought forth to the guild to update the signature card at the bank, to include all current officers. Motion was made by Peggy Thranam and seconded by Angie Hejl. Peggy called to a vote and motion was passed. Current officers to be added are the President — Joni Lowe; Vice President — Sue Gregersen; Secretary — Dawn Atkins; and Treasurer — Phyllis Oplinger.
• YAA Request — Sandy Hoffner was asked by Yankton Area Arts to assist with making a jean quilt for them. She asked for volunteers to help with this project. Please reach out to Sandy as she is arranging a time and date for the group.
• Flower Pop Class: Sue Gregersen presented information on a Flower Pop class being offered by Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild in Sioux City, Iowa. Information was provided to the members and contact Sue with any further questions.
• Trunk Show: Edith Troxel let the guild know that Diane Gubbels of Randolph, Nebraska, will be presenting a trunk show and memorial for Sue Souhrada on April 29 at the Springfield Community Service Center on Walnut and 8th Street in Springfield. Sue was an avid quilter, pattern designer and quilt shop owner in Tabor. Diane will show her inspirational quilts and feature some of Sue’s quilts. A free will donation will be collected with proceeds going to Tabor’s Food Bank.
Other:
• April’s program — 3 yard quilts.
• Guests — Kathy Wright and Gwen Bobbie
Door Prize: Gift Certificate to County View Quilting won by Kathy Sheldon
Meeting Adjourned at 8:20 p.m. motioned by Joy Ellis and seconded by Mary Ellen Hornstra. Motion carried.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.