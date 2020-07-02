The Army Colonel was blessed with a lovely wife and two children. The oldest had just turned sixteen and approached his father with this request. “Hey, Dad… I was thinking that now I’m old enough to drive, it sure would be great if you would get me a car so I could get back and forth to school.” The father looked at his son and stated, “Well, before we buy you a car, I think certain things need to change around here. Your school grades need to improve, you need to help your mother around the house more, and you need to cut that long hair. When those things happen, we can discuss a car.”
Two months go by, and the boy approaches his father again and asked, “Hey, Dad how about getting that car for me?” The father looked at his son and stated, “Well, your grades have improved greatly, and your mother says you are doing all kinds of work around the house. So, all of that is great, but your hair. It is way too long!” The young boy replied, “I’ve been thinking about this dad, and every picture I see of Jesus at church and at home, has Jesus with long hair. So, if Jesus can have long hair, then I think I can have long hair.” At this point his father stated, “You are right, Jesus did have long hair, so you can keep your long hair. But, remember this, Jesus also walked wherever he went, so you can keep on walking.”
Jesus walked all the time and it would be good for us to do the same. Walking is a great exercise, allows one to enjoy God’s creation and gives one time to reflect on what is happening in your life. Walking can also help one to “cool” down when angry. For example, one bride on her wedding day told her new husband, “If I ever get angry with you, I’m going to go for a walk to cool down instead of saying something I might regret.” Her husband was impressed by this, and said, “I will do the same!” According to many sources, the couple lived a long and happy life together due to all the fresh air they had through the years.
Like that couple, we all tend to get angry and say things we shouldn’t to others. Sometimes the words are said in haste; other times they are spoken in hatred. The bottom line is that as sinful people we often fail to say and do what is right.
Jesus was different. In addition to physically walking, Jesus also walked in the way of his heavenly Father. In fact, Jesus followed His heavenly Father’s will perfectly, which is something we are unable to do due to our sinful nature. We are sinners and for that reason fail to do what God wants, and actually deserve God’s punishment.
But instead of punishing us, God chose to send His Son Jesus to take the punishment for us. The hardest walk Jesus did was on a dark Friday outside of Jerusalem as he walked to his crucifixion. There on the cross, the Son of God was condemned for the sins of the whole world, so whoever trusts in Jesus has forgiveness and life in his name forever. Because of Christ we are given life with God now and forever, and in response to God’s love in Christ we are called to follow him. Or as St. Paul stated, “ Follow God’s example, therefore, as dearly loved children and WALK in the way of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.” (Ephesians 5:1-2)
Yes, Jesus walked whenever He went, and by His grace we can keep on walking. Even when the times are tough we can keep going, because we walk knowing that Jesus our Risen Lord is with us every step of the way.
That’s just my thoughts from this southeast corner of South Dakota ….
God’s Peace in Christ
Philippians 4:7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.