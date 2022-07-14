Toastmaster Steve Anderson called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 on Thursday, July 7 at 12:05 p.m. at the United Way conference room. Gale Vogt acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
The club welcomed two guests, Maddox and Memphis Ulrich.
As grammarian, Jan Schiferl presented her word of the day “irrelevant,” an adjective meaning “unrelated to the matter being considered.”
As Table Topics master, Jeff May asked Stan Sudbeck, Joyce Stevens, Jan Schiferl, Sheila Ulrich, Steve Anderson, Gale Vogt and our guests Maddox and Memphis questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills. The theme was summer vacations.
Stevens, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Schiferl noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. She also noted seven uses of the word of the day.
Gale Vogt was timer and Stan Sudbeck was jokemaster.
As General Evaluator, Sheila Ulrich evaluated the meeting as a whole.
Best table topics award went to Steve Anderson. Toastmaster Anderson adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 for more information.
