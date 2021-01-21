Calvary Baptist Church will host the RESGEN Men’s Summit (virtually) on Saturday, Jan. 30, from 8 a.m.-noon and the event is open to all men ages 18 and up. There are some great speakers lined up with the mission of encouraging men to grow and fulfill their purpose as leaders, husbands and fathers, and Christ followers. This year’s event features three dynamic sessions plus comedy.
If you would like to attend, please contact the church office at 605-665-5594. There is no cost to you and coffee, juice, and snacks will be provided. A freewill offering will be taken to offset the cost of the conference.
More information about the summit can be found at RESGEN.ORG.
