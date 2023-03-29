LINCOLN, Neb. — Recently, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was joined by Tony Green, the Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Kristen Larsen, the Executive Director of the Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCDD), Sarah Fuenning, a Hy-Vee employee, and Jeanne Thomas, the Human Resource Manager at Hy-Vee to proclaim March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
Developmental Disabilities Month was first proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1987, the purpose of the month is to educate and encourage Americans to provide individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) the encouragement and opportunities they need to lead productive lives and achieve their full potential. Over 5,000 Nebraska residents are supported through DHHS.
“I am honored to declare the month of March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month,” said Pillen. “It allows us to raise awareness for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and I urge all Nebraskans to provide encouragement and support to these individuals to help them achieve their full potential, goals, and dreams.”
“I encourage all Nebraskans to take a moment in March to celebrate the successes and achievements that have been made towards ensuring that people who experience IDD have the support they need to live full and meaningful lives,” said Tony Green, the Director of DDD within DHHS. “Employment gives individuals with IDD the opportunity to be contributing members of their communities where they can learn new skills, live full lives, and engage in new opportunities.”
Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is an opportunity to educate and remind communities of the benefits of ensuring that individuals with IDD have opportunities to live, work, and enjoy life. This benefits both the individual and the community.
