LINCOLN, Neb. — Recently, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was joined by Tony Green, the Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Kristen Larsen, the Executive Director of the Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCDD), Sarah Fuenning, a Hy-Vee employee, and Jeanne Thomas, the Human Resource Manager at Hy-Vee to proclaim March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Developmental Disabilities Month was first proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1987, the purpose of the month is to educate and encourage Americans to provide individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) the encouragement and opportunities they need to lead productive lives and achieve their full potential. Over 5,000 Nebraska residents are supported through DHHS.

