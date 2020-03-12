It’s March and that means two things. First, it means I will take up my annual mission of finding a way to stream March Madness online for free. This is usually a lost cause since I have no interest in signing up for cable. Welcome to my struggle.
March also brings an uptick in very “scholarly” programs that try to discredit the biblical account of the resurrection of Jesus. Naturally, this is all done with a lot of sincere “of coursing” and “humble” adjusting of the glasses, so that we’re sure to know these sorts of shows are put together by all the smart people. But the truth is that we have many good reasons to believe that the resurrection really happened.
First of all the earliest New Testament documents were written within the lifetime of the eyewitnesses. First Corinthians 15:6 says that Jesus “appeared to more than five hundred brothers at one time, most of whom are still alive, though some have fallen asleep.”
This means that, 2000 years ago, if you went around talking about the resurrection there were over five hundred people that could have called your bluff. If you had said that Jesus did not rise from the dead, it would have been like someone trying to argue that those two planes never hit the Twin Towers. The New Yorkers would object to every argument you had because they were there. Likewise, there were simply too many readily available witnesses to dismiss the resurrection.
It’s also interesting that every gospel records that the first eyewitnesses were women. If you know any women this should be enough to settle the case but I’ll elaborate anyway. First century women were not viewed as credible witnesses. They could not testify in court. So, if you were fabricating a story about the resurrection you would have to make up credible witnesses. But the gospels don’t do this. Instead, they “tell it like it is.”
There are other striking signs of authenticity. The martyrdom of the disciples, the unvarnished portrayal of the disciples in the gospels, and the numerous details recorded all point to the gospels being the honest depiction of actual historical events.
This means that each of us has a choice. If Jesus rose from the dead then nothing can be the same again. His resurrection means there’s a new world coming where righteousness dwells and we will all be happier in the long run to bow the knee to the Lord Jesus. Today can be that day for you. Turn off the arguments and consider the power and the beauty of a Savior like Jesus who can change you and the world. You can trust him for real change because he really rose from the grave.
