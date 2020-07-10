PIERRE — Thirteen distinguished individuals from across the state of South Dakota have been selected to receive the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) Distinguished Service Award for the 2020-21 school year. Following a nomination process, the recipients of the Distinguished Service Award are selected by the SDHSAA Board of Directors.
The SDHSAA Distinguished Service Award program was established by the SDHSAA in 1976. The Distinguished Service Award is the highest recognition bestowed by the SDHSAA. It is designed to honor individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the high school athletic and fine arts activities in our state.
The following individuals are the 2020-21 SDHSAA Distinguished Service Award recipients:
• Administrators — Brian Maher, Sioux Falls; Moe Ruesink, Volga; James Ferrell-Flandreau Indian School; Jack Rasmussen, Salem; Mike Ring, Highmore
• Coaches and Directors — Jill Christensen, Parker; Anita Boeck, Arlington; Ryan Stahle, Mitchell
• Board of Education — David Planteen, Langford
• Contributors — Jayne Kraemer, Rapid City
• Contest Officials — Larry Osborne, Rapid City; Marc Marshall, White River; Randy Stanton, Rapid City
The Distinguished Service Awards will be presented throughout the 2020-21 school year at various SDHSAA state athletic and fine arts events.
