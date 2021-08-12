Calvary Baptist Church will host a special Men’s Conference simulcast event Friday, Aug. 20, from 6:30-10 p.m.
This will be an evening strategically designed to equip men, through the teaching of God’s Word, to become who God wants them to be. Men will hear from highly respected leaders including Scott Drew (head coach of the Baylor Bears men’s basketball team), Joby Martin (pastor of The Church of Eleven22), Derwin Gray (pastor of Transformation Church and author of “The Good Life”) and Larry Osborne (teaching pastor of North Coast Church and author of “Lead Like a Shepherd”).
This event is for any man wanting to connect with other men and be challenged to grow in his relationship with God.
