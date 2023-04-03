DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
• Called to order: 7:05 p.m., March 27, 2023
• Program: “Jellyrolls Rugs” by Kathy Sheldon; the presentation was wonderful.
• Minutes and Treasurer’s Report: placed on file.
• Committee Reports:
— Activities: Edith received a few door hangers for the River City Violence Center. She reminded those who signed up for the coming months. There was two letters of thanks received from the Center. Reminder that our activity challenge due for April is #3 on our lists.
— Program: Sandy H. stated that April’s program is “packing for a retreat” and May is “quilt as you go”.
— Workshop: Joni reminded everyone that if they have any questions or want to join the May retreat at Swan Lake to email Lori C.
— Public Relations: Angie went over what could be causing members to not receive the newsletters. She stated that some come back they are undeliverable. She reminded everyone to let her know if their email address has changed.
— QOV: Peggy T. has quilts in progress for the Menno area and Dawn went over the quilts we have and what is needed to complete them and was able to give 3 to members to be bound.
• Unfinished Business:
— Approval of 2023 Appendix: Only change was Mary Ellen H. was removed from one committee and placed on the other.
— GAR quilt show: Sandy H. reminded everyone to use the signup sheets to let the committee know how many and what sizes of quilts they will be entering.
— Pins: Peggy T. presented the cost of the pins for the guild. Peg A. motioned for discussion and Angie seconded it. After discussion it was put to a vote to order locally, and the motion was carried.
— Stash Bandit Lecture/Trunk show and Workshop: Joni went over the cost breakdown of the event. There was a motion by Kim and seconded by Peggy A. to discuss the cost for attending. It was discussed, voted on and passed for there to be an admission fee; with one opposed. Second was the cost of the workshop. Sue G. motioned and Kathy S. seconded for the cost of the workshop, to pay a set amount and the guild be responsible for any additional charges. Voted on and passed with one opposed. Third was what the limit the committee could have for advertising. Motion was made by Kim and seconded by Sandy H. for the amount to be max at $250, discussion followed, vote was made, passed with no opposed.
• New Business:
— First reading of 2023 By-Laws: There was one verbiage change on Section 3D to be new, and current treasurer and one other guild member for review of the financial records. Peggy T. motioned and seconded by Sharon H. for discussion, motion was voted on and passed with no opposed.
— National Quilt Day Baby Quilts: Quilts were delivered by Joyce B on 3.18.23.
— Other: Aug. 19-20, 2023, there is a Quilt Show in Sioux City, put on by Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild.
— April program is “Spring” no snowmen or snowflakes
— 39 members present for meeting.
• Door Prize: Karen Nadeau won the door prize, a $15 gift certificate to Country View Quilting.
• Motion to adjourn: 8:25 p.m. by Joy Ellis, seconded by Kathy Sheldon.
• Sew ‘n Tell: Show us the Green.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with two people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant due to icy roads and five people participating in the meeting via Zoom, two from Yankton, one from Yankton County, one from Sioux Falls, and one from Tabor.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Roy Wilcox gave the invocation, and Vernon Arens led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Janice Stone who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Vernon Arens gave the word of the day, in honor of April Fool’s Day, “trickery” which means the practice of crafty underhanded ingenuity to deceive or cheat. Jana Lane gave a 6- to 10-minute informational speech titled “A Brief History of Cupping,” which is related to massage therapy. Walter Rentsch conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to various questions such as is there is too much sports on TV, what makes you smile, and who would you visit if you had a time machine. Steve Hamilton was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jeremy Skrenes evaluated Jana Lane’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jeremy Skrenes who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Vernon Arens who reported on use of the word of the day “trickery” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Roy Wilcox who reported on speaking times; vote counter Walter Rentsch tallied votes for the best table topics response; and Janice Stone and Walter Rentsch who were the joke masters.
Toastmaster of the Day Janice Stone presented virtual trophies to Jana Lane for best speaker, Jeremy Skrenes for best evaluator, and Vernon Arens for best table topics response.
The business meeting was led by President Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
