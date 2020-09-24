Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C., has announced that Dr. Jordan Schild has earned board certification by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). Schild joined the family medicine department at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Sept. 1, 2020, and currently sees patients at both Yankton Medical Clinic and Vermillion Medical Clinic.
Schild earned certified status by passing the ABFM stringent certification examination, a test of the physician’s abilities in the field of family medicine. Board certification from ABFM is voluntary and is the highest standard in family medicine. Certification signifies that physicians have demonstrated to their peers and to the public that they have the clinical judgment, skills and attitudes essential for providing excellent patient care. To maintain certification, physicians participate in activities that assess knowledge of the latest scientific developments, continuing education and changes in practice and in specialty areas.
The American Board of Family Medicine is one of 24 medical specialty boards that make up the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS). Through ABMS, the boards work together to establish common standards for physicians to achieve and maintain board certification. The American Board of Family Medicine is an independent, non-profit organization.
