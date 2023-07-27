Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with six members at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and one member participating in the meeting via Zoom from Sioux Falls. President Pat Acklie-Roth called the meeting to order. Janice Stone gave the invocation, led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, and was Toastmaster of the Day who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jeremy Skrenes gave the word of the day, “illustrious,” which means notably or brilliantly outstanding because of dignity or achievements or actions. Pat Acklie-Roth gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Being a Mentor on Leadership,” which was a speech in the Dynamic Leadership Pathway, Intro to Mentoring, Level II. Roy Wilcox conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu statements about gardening for stress release. Kevin Buhl was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Steve Hamilton evaluated Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Vernon Arens who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jeremy Skrenes who reported on use of the word of the day “illustrious” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Janice Stone who reported on speaking times; vote counter Vernon Arens tallied votes for the best table topics response; and joke master Roy Wilcox.
Toastmaster Janice Stone presented virtual trophies to Pat Acklie-Roth for best speaker, Steve Hamilton for best evaluator, and Vernon Arens for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Pat Acklie-Roth. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
