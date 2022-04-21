ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met April 18, 2022, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened with prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, the ALA Preamble, singing of “America,” and a moment of silence.
Seven officers answered roll call. Eight other members introduced themselves.
Minutes from the February and March meetings were approved. Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Jane Kopecky, second by Gert Boyles.
Reports: Cheers – Chairman reported sending sympathy cards during the month. Membership – Committee has been combined with the Treasurer’s duties. There are 85 paid members. Girls State – Orientation for the four Yankton area girls will be held in Wakonda on May 1 at 2 p.m. Americanism – No winners from Yankton this year. 10 of Something — Lincoln School was recipient for the project. Chairman shared a thank you from the school. Poppies – Date for distribution still to be finalized. Dictionaries – 232 dictionaries were delivered to area schools.
Election of Officers — On motion by Gert Boyles, second by Jane Kopecky all current office-holders were approved to retain their offices for the coming year: President — Malena Diede; 1st Vice President — Joyce List; 2nd Vice — Dianne Bahn; Treasurer – Priscilla Mazourek; Secretary – Gladys Johnson; Chaplain – Marlys List; Sergeant at Arms — Mary Kuchta, Gloria Pibal and Dorothy Johansen.
American Legion Commander Wayne Brandt spoke to the members about the membership dinner. Plans are for a May 17 social hour beginning at 5:30, followed by dinner at 6:30 and reports from Boys and Girls State attendees at 7:30. Cost for non-members will be $10.00. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase. A total of 300 tickets priced at $20 will be sold. Grand prize is $1000, with additional prizes of $500, $250, $125, and $75.
New Business: Correspondence from district included information on the State Convention to be held June 16-19 in Watertown. Change in meeting night was discussed. Option to meet on the 3rd Tuesday of the month to correspond with the meetings of the American Legion was presented. Members will be surveyed to gain more input on any change. No definite action taken at this time.
Payment of a bill for expenses for Girls State selection process was approved on motion by Ellen Becker, second by Gloria Pibal.
With no further business to come before the members, meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting is May 16, 2022. Hostesses are Mary Kuchta and Karen Gran.
