COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) is proud to announce the list of area student/athletes that were selected as 2021 All-American Athlete Award recipients. This award recognizes individual’s athletic accomplishments and their dedication to strength and conditioning.
Nominated by Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen, founder and Director of Coach Rozy Performance - Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton, the following student/athletes join a distinguished list of athletes that have shown their determination to improve in athletics while maintaining academic prominence is a great model for all student-athletes at their schools.
The list for 2021, with student/athletes selected from this area includes:
• Mount Marty University Football Team — Evaristo “Kiko” Nunez, Offensive Player, from Dickerson, Texas; Salvador “Sal” Chavez, Defensive Player;
• Gayville-Volin — Andrew Gustad, Boys Track; 2x Selection; Kyle Hirsch, Football, 2x Selection; Spencer Karstens, Boys Basketball; Molly Larsen, Girls Volleyball, 2x Selection; Darien Rabe, Boys Field Events/Track; Kayla Van Osdel, Girls Field Events, Track; 2x Selection;
• Yankton — Thea Chance, Girls Cross-Country; Zach Fedde, Boys Cross-Country; Ellie Karolevitz, Girls Basketball; Mathew Mors, Boys Basketball, 4x Selection; Bodie Rutledge, Football; Jordynn Salvatori, Girls Volleyball; Abbigail Schmidt, Girls Soccer.
“We are proud to have 15 athletes selected this year. It’s the most athletes we’ve ever had selected for this great honor,” said Roozen.
Added Eric McMahon, NSCA’s Coaching and Sport Science Program Manager, “Coach Roozen, Coach Rozy Performance’s staff, along with AVERA Sports Yankton, joins the NSCA in its mission to safely improve athletic performance. Supporting our student-athletes like the ones nominated, and selected, that take part in Coach Rozy’s Performance program guarantees a stronger future for the NSCA.”
For an updated list of the All-American Athletes of the Year award winners from around the country, visit www.nsca.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.