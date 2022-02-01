The Yankton Morning Optimists Club wishes to recognize and celebrate International Optimist Day on Feb. 3. We are a civic club with an emphasis on bringing out the best in our youth, community, and ourselves. Despite living in a difficult world, our membership remains strong with over 100 members who meet weekly learning about our community and ways to make it better.
We are especially grateful for the Impact Grant recently awarded us from the 100 Women of Yankton organization. We will be using the money to pay for building materials to construct beds for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Program. We learned that all over the United States many children are sleeping on floors and air mattresses. The need exists in Yankton as well. This program supports the tenet that a bed is a basic need for a child’s development and provides beds to youth ages 3-18 who do not have a bed. We also provide a mattress, pillow, sheets, and quilt. Since we began this program in October of 2020, we have built and delivered over 100 beds in the Yankton community alone. We are now certified to provide beds to all zip codes within Yankton County. Our beds are sturdy single beds or bunks depending on the family’s need. This spring we will host a community-wide bed build calling all interested volunteers to join us in constructing the beds to have them ready for future delivery. We will use the grant to purchase the lumber, other building supplies, and mattresses.
The bed project is just one way our Optimist club works to improve the world for our local youth. Many families enjoyed our Santa’s workshop event at the Dakota Territorial Capital during the holidays. This event provided a time for families to greet Santa, make a craft, and sip a cup of cocoa. Many of our members commented that this event was Rockwellian in nature capturing the spirit of a small-town Christmas at its best.
In the summer, when you smell popcorn, hotdogs or burgers sizzling on the grill, chances are you are experiencing another Optimist activity. For over 20 years, our group has staffed the concession stand at Riverside Park. Our efforts at local baseball games, Junior Leader football games, and our exhibition game between the Canaries and Explorers help us raise funds to support many local youth organizations. Last year, a pandemic year, we were able to donate over $20,000 to local youth groups.
This winter our Optimist club is helping staff open-skate events at Yankton Ice Arena. I was totally amazed at the popularity of these events with some open skates hosting up to 240 kids. Watching 200 kids engage in something as wholesome as ice skating gives a volunteer a warm, dare I say Optimistic feeling, that there is good in our world. I can’t think of a better way for kids to burn off some excess energy in a positive way.
At our last meeting, we heard from the local winners of our Optimist Oratorical Contest. Each student prepared a speech on the topic “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.” Adyn Brenden and Cohan Pietz will move on to the district contest in April with an opportunity to earn up to $2,500 in scholarship, and even more if they advance to the world competition. In addition, working to recognize the best in our youth, our club recognizes two high school students as Youth of the Year with a scholarship.
Our club has tried to remain optimistic and connected by adapting our meeting structure to meet the comfort levels of our members. During the height of the pandemic, we learned to Zoom, and now we offer meetings in a hybrid format by meeting in person and offering a Zoom link. Each week we hear from a variety of speakers in our community who keep us up to date and informed about local events. We meet at the Fryn’ Pan on Mondays. On the first and third Monday we meet at noon and on the second and fourth Mondays we meet at 7 a.m. to accommodate a variety of schedules. Our meetings provide a wonderful opportunity to meet people and improve our community for our youth. And I like to think that our meetings allow those attending to feel connected and less lonely in troubled times. At the end of each meeting, we say our creed with a list of promises that we can all make. Every line is meaningful, but I’ll close with this one: “Promise yourself to think only the best, to work only for the best and to expect only the best.”
