It is called the “prosperity gospel.” Preachers like Joel Osteen and his Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. One of the catchphrases is “plant a seed, reap a harvest.” In other words, give and you will be blessed. God wants to bless you, but you need to prove your faith by giving. You need to trust God, then God will trust you with financial blessing, because God wants you to be wealthy. God wants you to be successful.

Once upon a time, a young man in college wrote a presentation he called, “10 Commandments for Rearing Children.” He graduated, got married, a child was born, he changed his talk to “10 Rules for Rearing Children.” A few years later, after his child started school, he changed his talk again to “10 Suggestions for Rearing Children.” The child entered Junior High and once again the father changed his talk to “10 Helpful Hints for Rearing Children.” When his child entered High School, the man quit giving his talk. Because sometimes our dreams bump into real life.

