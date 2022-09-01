It is called the “prosperity gospel.” Preachers like Joel Osteen and his Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. One of the catchphrases is “plant a seed, reap a harvest.” In other words, give and you will be blessed. God wants to bless you, but you need to prove your faith by giving. You need to trust God, then God will trust you with financial blessing, because God wants you to be wealthy. God wants you to be successful.
Once upon a time, a young man in college wrote a presentation he called, “10 Commandments for Rearing Children.” He graduated, got married, a child was born, he changed his talk to “10 Rules for Rearing Children.” A few years later, after his child started school, he changed his talk again to “10 Suggestions for Rearing Children.” The child entered Junior High and once again the father changed his talk to “10 Helpful Hints for Rearing Children.” When his child entered High School, the man quit giving his talk. Because sometimes our dreams bump into real life.
There is this little exchange in the gospel of Mark, chapter 10. “James and John, the sons of Zebedee, come to Jesus and say, ‘Teacher, we want you to do for us whatever we ask of you.’ And Jesus says to them, ‘What is it you want me to do for you?’ And they say to him, ‘Appoint us to sit, one at your right hand and one at your left, in your glory.’ But Jesus says to them, ‘You do not know what you are asking.’”
Papa Zebedee’s two boys have a dream, a dream of glory. Someday there will be a king and a kingdom, and they want a share in it. Prosperity gospel.
There will come a day when James and John will see their king in his glory, but he will be hanging from a cross, his crown will be made of thorns, and the men on his right and on his left will be criminals.
James and John don’t get it. Not yet, anyway. But they will discover that to follow after Jesus is to follow one who takes off his cloak, wraps a towel around his waist and washes the feet of his friends. This is our king. This is what he is about, and so this is what his Church is about.
The glory of Jesus is a glory found in living, not separated from the world, but very much involved in the world. Joel Osteen, I am guessing, has no idea what it is like to live in the world most of his congregation lives in, seeing the world from his $10 million mansion. I would argue, he does not understand Jesus any more than James and John understand Jesus.
The brothers ask, when you come into your glory, we want to be with you. Jesus says, you are with me now and this is my glory. Watch me, this is what my glory is all about.
Albert Schweitzer once said to a graduating class, “I don’t know what your destiny will be, but one thing I know: the only ones among you who will be happy are those who have sought and found a way to serve.”
There is a children’s story that perhaps you have heard; it is called “The Velveteen Rabbit.” A little toy, a velveteen (cotton material) rabbit is given to a boy at Christmas. The toy rabbit is loved by the boy. The rabbit lives in a nursery and talks to the other toys. The mechanical toys feel superior and pretend they are real because they have springs and can move. One day Rabbit asks old Skin Horse, who is the oldest and wisest of the toys, “What is real? Does it mean having things that buzz inside you and a stick out handle?” “Real isn’t how you are made,” replies the horse, “it is the thing that happens to you when a child loves you for a long, long time, then you become real.” Rabbit asks, “Does it hurt?” “Sometimes,” says the horse, “but when you are real you don’t mind being hurt.”
Rabbit asks, “Does it happen all at once like being wound up bit by bit?” “It doesn’t happen all at once like being wound up, you become. It takes a long, long time. That is why it doesn’t happen often to those who break easily or have sharp edges or who have to be carefully kept. Generally by the time you are real most of your hair has been loved off, your eyes are out and you get loose in the joints and very shabby. But these things don’t matter at all, because once you are real, you can’t be ugly, except to people who don’t understand.”
So the Velveteen Rabbit was loved by the boy, dragged around the garden, left in the dew, and became shabby. One day the nurse tried to throw the bunny away, but the boy said, “You can’t do that. He isn’t a toy. He’s real.”
James and John were looking for a glory in the future, something up ahead, some kingdom out there, but Jesus invites them into a glory that is found in our living of each day.
Alice Childress (1916-1994), playwright and novelist, said, “Life is just a short walk from the cradle to the grave, and it sure behooves us to be kind to one another along the way.”
When someone messes up, does something really stupid, something wrong, we might say, “Well, he’s only human, you know.” But I wonder. You see, Jesus was only human. So when you do something good, something that helps another, something that is beautiful or kind, maybe then we should say, “Well, he’s only human, you know.”
Our society preaches and teaches self-care. Be good to yourself, take care of yourself. Jesus teaches that God cares about you and you are meant to care for one another. Jesus does not teach self-care. Jesus is all about other-care.
