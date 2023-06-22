MITCHELL TECH
MITCHELL — A total of 324 Mitchell Technical College students earned recognition on the Spring 2023 President’s List, according to MTC President Mark Wilson.
To be named to the list, students must earn a term Grade Point Average of at least 3.5 on a
4.0 scale and be registered for at least 12 credit hours of academic work during the semester.
Area students include:
• Armour — Jailey Baumiller, Aaron Hummel;
• Avon — Reese Powers;
• Creighton, NE — Shane Farnik, Johanna Fuchtman , Easton Pavlik;
• Delmont — Myles Kokes;
• Dimock — William Neugebauer; Kellie Ripp, Brianna Weber;
• Freeman — Taylor Fransen, Ethan Ortman, Emmy Rumelhart;
• Gayville — Brady Huether;
• Geddes — Nate Whalen;
• Hartington, NE — Nash Albers;
• Lake Andes — Bradley Dangel;
• Lesterville — Kail Vaith;
• Marion — Timothy Epp, Rachel Goossen;
• Mission Hill — George Cutts;
• Niobrara, NE — Chase Pritchett;
• Parker — Carter Robertson;
• Parkston — Tiah Holzbauer, Jaxon Koch, Noah Mahoney, Molly Strnad, Caleb Titze;
• Platte — Madison Nachtigal, Joslin Peterson, Sadie Rasmussen;
• Scotland — Dawson Bietz, Kalen Maruska, Conner Odens, Cassidy Soukup;
• Tabor — Courtney Pavel;
• Vermillion — Clayton Sorensen, Nicholas Sorensen, Bryce Stockwell;
• Volin — Tayah Staton;
• Wagner — Joshua Cimpl, Mya Kuhlman;
• Yankton — Caden Haas, Keely Schild.
NICOLE BOWERS
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Nicole Bowers of Vermillion has been named to the spring 2023 chancellor’s list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor’s list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the deans’ list. The lists recognize students’ outstanding academic achievements.
UAF is a Land, Sea and Space Grant institution and is the leading doctoral degree-granting institution in the state of Alaska. Since it was founded in 1917, UAF has been internationally recognized for research relating to the Arctic and sub-Arctic in areas such as biology, geophysics, engineering, natural resources and global climate change.
MORGAN KERKMAN
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Morgan Kerkman of Vermillion has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Simpson College.
Kerkman qualified for the academic honor by earning a grade point average between 3.70 and 3.99 during the semester.
Simpson College is a private, liberal arts college located in Iowa with campuses in Indianola, West Des Moines and online. Founded in 1860, the college has 1,268 undergraduate and graduate students. Simpson offers 74 majors, minors and programs in addition to three graduate programs. Outside of the classroom, Simpson is a member of the NCAA Division III American Rivers Conference, hosts eight Greek houses on campus and sponsors many extracurricular options for student involvement.
CLARE DAHLHOFF
OMAHA, Neb. —College of Saint Mary announces its President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List for outstanding academic performance for the spring 2023 semester. In total, 75 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, while 122 students were named to the Dean’s List.
Among those recognized is Clare Dahlhoff, Vermillion (Biology, Sophomore, President’s List).
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above after completing at least 12 semester hours as full-time students. For inclusion on the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.