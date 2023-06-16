Dear Car Talk:
My mom loves your column in the newspaper and reads it all the time!
You answered a question from a reader who wanted the most comfortable possible seat for his wife without spending a fortune, and you suggested buying a used luxury car. The day my mom read that article, we went and found a certified pre-owned, 2020 Mercedes Benz E300 at our local dealer.
The car has 36,000 miles and has a factory/dealer warranty until November 2025 for free. I bought an extended warranty for two more years until November 2027 for $3,245. I also bought prepaid service for the 40,000, 50,000 and 60,000 services (or next three years whatever comes first) at a cost of $2,150. I was told the 50,000 and 60,000 services are more costly including spark plug replacement. We are low mileage drivers so I will be lucky if we reach between 50,000 and 60,000 miles by 2026.
I wanted to know if the extended warranty and prepaid services are good investments or not for a car of this age and miles as I can cancel both and get my money back. — Andrew
Well, they’re great investments for your mom, Andrew. She won’t have to spend anything for the next three years. I think it’s safe to say you’ve been written back into the will, my friend.
Let’s start with the pre-paid service because that’s easier to evaluate. Your dealer has pre-set prices for these services. So just ask to see the regular prices for each service — as if you drove in off the street. Then compare the two. You should be getting a meaningful discount, because not only are you paying in advance, but you’re also guaranteeing that the dealer will get your business.
My primary concern about the prepaid service is that your mom doesn’t drive a lot. If they’ll only provide those services when you reach those mileage intervals (rather than, say, once a year), you may never get what you’re pre-paying for. Of those pre-paid services, the 60,000-mile service is by far the most expensive. And that’s the one you’re least likely to be able to claim. So, I’d consider going a la carte on the services unless there’s no time limit on cashing them in.
The warranties are always more of a toss-up and depend as much on your own psychology as they do on the car. If you’re the kind of person who will be stressed about a potential costly repair surprise (and Mercedes are expensive cars to repair), then a warranty buys you a certain peace of mind, and that has value.
You just want to be sure it’s a good warranty. If what you bought is an extension of your factory warranty, provided by Mercedes, then you should be in good shape. If it’s a third-party warranty, you’ll want to find out more about what it covers and doesn’t cover.
Unless you love to read fine print, you might stop in and talk to the service manager at the dealership. Ask him what kinds of things this warranty doesn’t cover, in his experience.
He’s likely to be more familiar with the ins and outs of actually using the warranty than the salesman, whose job is to, what? Sell the warranty! But if it’s a solid warranty, I think you’ve done a wonderful thing for your mom and bought her a nice car and freedom from worries. I just don’t know how you’re going to top this for Mother’s Day, Andrew. Is there a Bentley dealership nearby?
———
