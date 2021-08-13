Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Aug. 14, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Art of Losing” by Alice Zeniter
• “The Blackmailer’s Guide to Love” by Marian Thurm
• “Churchill’s Secret Messenger” by Alan Hlad
• “Dream Girl” by Laura Lippman
• “Everyone Knows your Mother is a Witch” by Rivka Galchen
• “The Forest of Stolen Girls” by June Hur
• “God Spare the Girls” by Kelsey McKinney
• “Immunity Index” by Sue Burke
• “In the Shadow of Dora” by Patrick Hicks
• “Knights of Heliopolis” by Jérémy Jodorowsky (graphic novel)
• “Leaving Coy’s Hill” by Katherine A. Sherbrooke
• “The Light of the Midnight Stars” by Rena Rossner
• “The Man with the Silver Saab” by Alexander McCall Smilth
• “Monkey Boy” by Francisco Goldman
• “The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba” by Chanel Cleeton
• “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel
• “Popisho” by Leone Ross
• “Revival Season” by Monica West
• “Serena Singh Flips the Script” by Sonya Lalli
• “The Shell Collector” by Nancy Naigle
• “Sixteen Horses” by Greg Buchanan
• “The Smash-up” by Ali Benjamin
• “Smithy” by Amanda Desiree
• “The Unkindness of Ravens” by M.E. Hillard
• “The War Nurse” by Tracey Enerson Wood
• “We Are Satellites” by Sarah Pinsker
• “When Stars Rain Down” by Angela Jackson-Brown
Nonfiction
• “American Portrait: The Story of Us, Told by Us”
• “The Burning Blue” by Kevin Cook
• “Chemistry for Breakfast” by Dr. Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim
• “The Day the World Stops Shopping” by J.B. Mackinnon
• “Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy” by Anne Sebba
• “Let’s Talk About Hard Things” by Anna Sale
• “The Menopause Manifesto” by Dr. Jen Gunter
• “Nothing Personal” by Nancy Jo Sales
• “Plunder” by Menachem Kaiser
• “Sincerely, Your Autistic Child” edited by Emily Paige Ballou
• “Two Truths and a Lie” by Ellen McGarrahan
• “Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance” by Jessamyn Stanley
AUDIOBOOK
• “Billy Summers” by Stephen King
• “A Good Day for a Chardonnay” by Darynda Jones
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “The Disability Experience” by Hannalora Leavitt
• “Nubia: real one (graphic novel)” by L.L. McKinney
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Aven Green Sleuthing Machine” by Dusti Bowling
• “Goldie Vance (graphic novel)” by Jackie Ball
• “Goldie Vance (vol. 1 and 2)” by Lilliam Rivera
• “The House of Shadows adapted” by Katie Daynes
• “Incredible Doom (vol 1) graphic novel” by Matthew Bogart
• “Unicorn School: The Pet School” by Linda Chapman
Nonfiction
• “The Impressionists” by Rosie Dickins
• “Our World Out of Balance” by Andrea Minoglio
• “People of Pride” by Chase Clemesha
• “The Prince and the Pauper adapted” by Susanna Davidson
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Big or Small (board book 0-12 month)
• “Hide-and-Seek with Little Hippo board book” by Géraldine Elschner
• “If I Ran Your School” by the Cat in the Hat
• “Paletero Man” by Lucky Diaz (bilingual)
• “Seven Special Somethings” by Adib Khorram
• “Stanley’s Toy Box (board book)” by William Bee
Nonfiction
• “How to Build an Insect” by Roberta Gibson
• “Reptiles Everywhere” by Camilla De La Bedoyere
• “Secrest of the Sea” by Jeanne Power
• “Sprouting Wings” by Louisa Jaggar
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
