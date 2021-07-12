COLLEGE OF SAINT BENEDICT
ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — Two local students have earned the distinction of being named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minnesota.
Claire Kouri of Yankton, child of Gregory and Jill Kouri, is a sophomore classical languages and history double-major at CSB.
Lauren Rezac of Tabor, child of Joe and Barb Rezac, is a senior biology major at CSB.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded. Students included on the dean’s list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.
