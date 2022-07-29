New At The Library Jul 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: July 30, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci• “The Casanova” by T.L. Swan• “Del Weds Destiny” by Tomi Obaro• “The Edge of Summer” by Viola Shipman• “Fields of Corn” by Sarah Price• “Highway 61” by David Housewright• “The IT Girl” by Ruth Ware• “Lightning Shell” by Michael W. Gear• “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick• “A Mother’s Promise” by K.D. Alden• “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva• “A Prayer for the Crown-Shy” by Becky Chambers• “A Psalm for the Wild Built” by Becky Chambers• “The Record Keeper” by Charles Martin• “The Red Monarch” by Bella Ellis• “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt• “Shattered” by James Patterson• “A Shoe Story” by Jane L. Rosen• “The Sweet Remnants of Summer” by Alexander McCall Smith• “Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini• “Tin City” by David Housewright• “Valley of Hope” by Sarah Price———Nonfiction• “James Patterson” by James Patterson• “Natural Kitchen Dyes” by Alicia Hall• “Queen of Our Times” by Robert Hardman• “Ready” by David Richo• “We Fed an Island” by José AndrésLARGE PRINT• “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel• “Complications” by Danielle Steel • “Flying Angels” by Danielle SteelYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “Alex Rider: Never Say Die” by Anthony Horowitz• “Love & Olives” by Jenna Evans Welch• “Nate Plus One” by Kevin van Whye———Nonfiction• “The Official ACT Prep Guide 2022-2023”JUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “Abby in Oz” by Sarah Mlynowski• “Beauty Queen” by Sarah Mlynowski• “Genie in a Bottle” by Sarah Mlynowski• “Once Upon a Frog” by Sarah Mlynowski• “Sugar and Spice” by Sarah Mlynowski———Nonfiction• “Fractions” by Joseph Midthun• “Hardware” by Echo Elise González• “The Skeletal and Muscular Systems” by Joseph Midthun• “What is Money” by Echo Elise GonzálezEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “Ada and the Galaxies” by Alan Lightman• “Fern and Otto: A Story about Two Best Friends” by Stephanie Graegin———Nonfiction• “Elephants! Strange and Wonderful" by Laurence Pringle• "If You Take Away the Otter" by Susannah Buhrman-DeeverADULT DVDs• "The Blue Planet" Collector's Set———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 