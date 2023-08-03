“My grandma reminds me of the love of God because every time she comes to my house she brings me a present, or she takes me out to buy something for me,” says Will, 8. “She likes to go out to eat. We play basketball. We have fun. She throws a football, too.”

Well, that pretty well settles it. If your grandma can roll back and deliver a football on target, she’s showing her love by doing something you like to do.

