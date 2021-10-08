Tip For Motorists: Crashes Don’t Discriminate Oct 8, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you’re driving on interstate, a state highway, a county highway, through town, or on a gravel road, buckle up. Crashes don’t discriminate. They happen everywhere.The South Dakota Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Services reminds you that wearing your seatbelt is one of the best ways to protect yourself while driving. Buckle up. Every Trip. Every Time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Meadow Park and Memory Lane. Ground level Bedrooms: 1 Updated 15 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-time day and night shifts - Northern Extrusion Tooling Inc. 51 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Residents Claim $2 Million Powerball PrizeCity, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian BridgeLewis & Clark Resort Expands To Fill A NeedVermillion City Attorney Passes AwayWanda SchumacherNatural Gas Prices To SoarVermillion Man Identified As Victim In Crash Near TaborLarry KralicekJames ‘Jim’ SlagleJim Slagle Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (42)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Constitutional Question (30)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (24)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)Letter: Time To Clean House (7)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (6)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)Exhuming The Past (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.