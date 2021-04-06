Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Showers in the morning then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.