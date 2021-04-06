WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced the 2021 Congressional Art Competition, which puts the artwork of South Dakota students in the nation’s Capitol building. The South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) is now accepting entries on behalf of Rep. Johnson’s office.
The contest is open to all South Dakota high school students, and the first-place winning entry will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the United States Capitol for one year. The second-place winning entry will be displayed in Johnson’s Washington, D.C., office.
“Year after year, it’s awesome to see the talent of our high school students and have the chance to show our appreciation and support of their artwork,” said Johnson. “As I walk by the artwork of so many talented students each day, I’m reminded of home every time I pass South Dakota’s unique creation. Please reach out to the South Dakota Arts Council if you need any help, and get your artwork submitted by the deadline.”
The Arts Council will accept only digital submissions on behalf of Rep. Johnson. Students should send one email including a high-resolution JPEG image, along with a completed, typed PDF of the student release form to rebecca.cruse@state.sd.us.
Submissions must be received by Tuesday, April 27. Winners will be notified by Thursday, April 29, and will be responsible for shipping their artwork and student release forms to the SDAC offices. The South Dakota Arts Council will have the artwork framed and will ship it to Washington, D.C., for the student.
Review the artwork specifications and guidelines before submitting and download the student release form at https://artscouncil.sd.gov/CAC/index.aspx.
The Congressional Art Competition is sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in each congressional district. The South Dakota Arts Council partners with Johnson’s office to carry out this initiative.
