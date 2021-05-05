BROOKINGS — The South Dakota Humanities Council has awarded $48,379 to organizations around the state that will conduct humanities programs for South Dakotans.
The board of directors of the statewide non-profit, whose sole mission is to deliver humanities programs to South Dakotans, approved the grant applications of nine organizations at its latest board meeting.
Successful applicants submit projects led by humanities professionals and feature humanities as a central focus of their program, event, or research project.
The following area organizations received awards:
• South Dakota Shakespeare Festival in Vermillion received $7,000 for its 2021 production, the comedy “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” at Prentis Park in Vermillion June 17-20. In 2021, the theater company resumes its live performance schedule alongside a wide array of discussions and education/outreach programming. Admission is freewill donation. Socially responsible mitigation protocols will be implemented throughout every stage of rehearsal, production and performance processes to ensure the safety of all involved, and programming will be offered live and via digital platforms. The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival engages audiences in the literature of William Shakespeare through live professional theatre performances and other educational opportunities.
• Wagner Area Horizons, Inc. and East River Horizons, Inc. received $4,290 for “605 Unity J.A.M. (Jamboree of Arts and Music) A Multicultural Celebration” to be held in the Wagner area. The June 13 event at Wagner Lake/Chapman Park provides an outdoor venue for families to gather and experience the arts, music and more in a multicultural setting with COVID-19 safety in mind. The program will serve people in a 45-mile radius around the rural reservation community of Wagner. It will foster, through natural, multicultural relationships, a community narrative supporting diversity, the arts and healthy lifestyles.
