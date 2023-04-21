ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit # 12 American Legion Auxiliary met April 18, 2023, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened with a prayer, Pledge of Allegiance, reciting of the Preamble and moment of silence.
Six officers answered roll call. Ten other members introduced themselves.
Reports: Cheers: Chairman Deanna Branaugh advises that 1 get well card was sent. Ten of Something: A thank you note was read by Deanna Brauaugh from Webster School, thanking the Auxiliary for the donation which was used to buy snacks for the homeroom which collected the most jars of peanut butter during their recent peanut butter drive. It was suggested by Deanna that members call those members who do not attend to check on them and offer rides to meetings if they are unable to get to the meetings. Poppies: Chairman Priscilla Mazourek reports that the poppies have arrived and the signup sheet was passed around. Those persons participating in the poppy sale will need to pick up the poppies at Priscilla’s house. The Poppy sales locations will be Hy-vee, Ace Hardware and Bomgaars. Girls State: Chairman Gert Boyles reports that the following four young ladies will be attending Girls State-Rose Lane, Abigail Saylor, Jasmin Peitz and Shae Rumsey.
Marlys List and Malena Diede attended the District 8 meeting at Springfield on April 1, 2023. Marlys gave a report on the results of that meeting. One of the issues discussed was the need for all Units to review 50 proposed changes to the American Legion Auxiliary by-laws before the S.D. State Convention in Chamberlain. Nominations and election of officers for the year September 2023-June-2024: President-Malena Diede; 1st Vice President-Dianne Bahn; 2nd Vice President-Betty Adams; Secretary-Gladys Johnson; Treasurer-Priscilla Mazourek; Sergeant at Arms- Mary Kuchta, Dorothy Johannsen and Gloria Pibal; Chaplin-Marlys List
Gloria Pibal introduced the speaker for the evening, Deborah Bodenstedt, who spoke about patriotism, defining it as love, devotion, sense of loyalty and support for one’s country and discussing the ways we show patriotism through symbols and actions.
The next meeting will be May 16, 2023, with the program being a Memorial Service. Mary Kuchta and Karen Gran are hostesses.
