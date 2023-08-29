Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with four people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and six people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Tabor, one from Sioux Falls, two from Yankton, one from a pontoon boat on the Missouri River, and one from Minnetonka, Minn.
President Pat Acklie-Roth called the meeting to order. Vernon Arens gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Walter Rentsch who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Teresa Rentsch gave the word of the day, “gumption,” which means courage, confidence or initiative. Pat Acklie-Roth gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Review of the International Toastmasters Convention.” Leslie Johnson conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu questions. Steve Hamilton was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jeremy Skrenes evaluated Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jana Lane who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Teresa Rentsch who reported on use of the word of the day “gumption” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Vernon Arens who reported on speaking times; vote counter Kevin Buhl tallied votes for the best table topics response, and joke master Pat Acklie-Roth. Roy Wilcox also participated in the meeting.
Toastmaster Walter Rentsch presented virtual trophies to Pat Acklie-Roth for best speaker, Jeremy Skrenes for best evaluator, and Jana Lane for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Pat Acklie-Roth. Leslie Johnson of Minnetonka, MN, was inducted as a new member. Walter Rentsch was presented with a Past President’s plaque for being the club president from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
