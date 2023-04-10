BBB offers tips for those seeking to donate to help those in need following the tornadoes that struck Mississippi and parts of Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee. Among other things, donors should be cautious about vague appeals that don’t identify the intended use of funds.

After a disaster or very public tragedy, people want to help in any way possible, often contributing to fundraisers to help the survivors and the victims’ families. Sadly, scammers often take advantage of these moments of vulnerability to deceive donors. In addition, there are often campaigns set up by well-meaning individuals who may not be able to deliver on promised relief activities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.