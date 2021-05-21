TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 had a fantastic meeting of fun and laughter this past Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. through a Zoom Hybrid Meeting, which allows members to meet at the Fry’n Pan and on Zoom.
This week’s Presider Janice Stone, VP of Education, called the meeting to order and welcomed members and guests. Al Larson gave the invocation. Together the group said the Pledge of Allegiance. Roy introduced two guests, Wayne and Mary Boyer. Marsha Dahlseid was Toastmaster and introduced Pat Acklie-Roth as General Evaluator of the meeting. Grammarian was, Mike Villanueva, who gave the word of the day, “revel,” which means taking great pleasure in. A prepared Ice breaker speech was given by Jack Dahlseid from the Visionary Communication Path entitled, “A Summer Vacation.” Table Topics was led by Iesley Stone, who challenged members to speak on trips to a location she would give them. Our participants reveled as they shared. The participants and vacation spots were: Roy Wilcox to Mexico; Wayne Boyer to Russia; Janice Stone to France, Jennifer Haich to Japan, Mary Boyer to Egypt, Mike Villenueva to China and Al Larson to Texas. The General Evaluator, Pat Acklie-Roth evaluated the meeting and called on Roy Wilcox to evaluate Jack’s speech. Reports were given by Grammarian Mike Villanueva; Steve Hamilton, Timer; and Jennifer Haich, Ah Counter. The award for Best Speaker went to Jack Dahlseid. There was tie between Mary Boyer and Jennifer Haich for Best Table Topics Speaker. Roy Wilcox was our Best Evaluator.
Being a part of Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning. Guests are welcome to either join us at the Fry’n Pan or on “Zoom” at 7:30 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Nineteen members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a potluck supper on May 16 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Allen, Menno, Tyndall, Vermillion, and Yankton. President Alan Fenner called the meeting to order.
The YRAA currently has 92 members of which 13 are Lifetime Members. Fenner handed out EAA Service Awards for the 2020 officers: President Alan Fenner, Vice President Chris Nelson, Treasurer Skip VanDerhule, Young Eagles Coordinator John Lillevold, and Secretary, Membership Coordinator, & Newsletter Editor Steve Hamilton. These awards are typically presented during the holiday party in December, which of course was not held in 2020. Topics discussed included holding a Young Eagles Rally on June 19 at the airport (by appointment) to give to kids aged 8 to 17 years old a free airplane ride; moving the breakfast supplies from a private hangar to another storage area on the airport; holding the airport breakfast on Sept. 19; passing a motion to provide $200 to support the Oshkosh Special event in July at the airport; and Vermillion Airport breakfast set for Aug. 29 conducted by the Vermillion Lions Club as a fund raiser for the Senior Center.
The next YRAA meeting and annual hamburger & hot dog barbeque is set for June 20 at 6 p.m. at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
