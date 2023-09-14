INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met at noon Monday, Aug. 28, at the YSD Administration Building.
The meeting was hosted by Nicole Valnes, who introduced guest speaker Jerome Klimisch, director of Student Services for the Yankton School District. Mr. Klimisch announced a new grant for the District that is directed to help children who are homeless (or living in a house with a family, not their own) have supplies and transportation for the school year. The corners of the meeting room were filled with new backpacks, pens, pencil, paper, markers, scissors, glue… Mr. Klimisch educated us about the need in our community and also the joy of children’s faces after receiving the new, store-bought, required school supplies – just like more fortunate students had! As a bonus, attending Interchange members packed dozens of backpacks, until the supplies were depleted. A win-win!
There is no meeting on Sept. 4. The next Interchange meeting will be Sept. 11 at YSD Administration Building, 2410 W City Limits Rd., Yankton.
———
Interchange, Inc., met at noon Monday, Sep. 11, at the YSD administration building. The meeting was hosted by Deb Farver, SDSu College of Pharmacy.
Dr. Jennifer Fillaus, DO, Yankton Medical Clinic, presented on “Using ‘What Matters Most’ to Guide Your Healthcare.” She went over the 4Ms of geriatric care and moving forward: What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility.
The next meeting is noon, Sep. 18, 2023, at House of Brands, 3104 Douglas Ave., Yankton. Hostess will be Kathy Wibbels, with Andy and Jen Holst speaking.
DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: August 28, 2023, 7 p.m.
Roll Call: There were 42 members and 1 guest. Guests and new members were introduced.
Program: “Preparing Your Quilt Top for the Longarmer” by Stephanie Stueckrath
Minutes of June Meeting and Treasurer’s Report: No corrections; placed on file.
Committee Reports:
Activities: Edith reminded everyone who is up for next month to bring their door hanger. There were 23 completed “Get ‘r Done” projects with Kathy Sheldon winning the drawing. Project #5 is due for October leaving #1 for December (Christmas party).
Program: Sandy H. announced that the September program will be “Christmas Tree Skirts”.
Workshop: Lori C. told members that the next Swan Lake retreat is Jan 3- Jan 7, 2024. Joni L reported that the “Stash Bandit” class has a few openings. Please contact Joni if for sign up information. Please promote the trunk show; there are additional flyers that members may take to pass out.
Public Relations: Angie H asked members to please verify contact information on the membership contact list that was recently emailed. There are a few blank spots; please email that info to her.
Quilt of Valor: Peggy T reported that she and Phyllis will be presenting 3 quilts on Friday, Sept. 1, in Sioux Falls. They are from the Menno area but the son is home for a brief visit and all are meeting in Sioux Falls. Dawn A reported that there was a committee meeting before the guild meeting as to what the future plan is for the QOV committee. There will be details for the group soon. Beth M encouraged the guild to think about how much the guild contributes for QOV supplies due to the cost of materials. This is to be added to September agenda along with discussion on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace charity project.
Quilt Show 2024: Co-chair Sandy H announced that the quilt show theme is “Block Party”. The quilt show committee sign-up sheet was passed around for members to volunteer. Jan M reported that vendor sheets and pricing is ready; please contact her if members know of any potential vendors. Sue G. asked members to start saving baskets. Food will be brought back to be available to both workers and visitors. Admission Price is $8 for adults. Dates are Oct. 5 & Oct. 6, 2024.
Unfinished Business:
Payment to Trinity Lutheran Church: After reviewing financial records, it was noticed that no payment was made for 2022. Therefore, a check for $600 was mailed for 2022 and 2023.
GAR Quilt Show: A form was passed around for members to list their items they plan to show and value. Also, if anyone has floor quilt racks that could be used at the show, it would be appreciated.
New Business:
Nominating Committee: Volunteers were requested to serve on the nominating committee for the election of new officers for 2024.
Upcoming Events: All other upcoming events are listed in the newsletter.
Upcoming/Sew ‘n Tell: September will be “Autumn Skies & Pumpkin Pies”. October will be “Deck the Halls”.
Meeting adjourned: Lori C motioned to adjourn at 8:20 pm, Beth M seconded, and motion carried.
Door Prize: Lolita Wells won a gift certificate.
Sew ‘n Tell: Schoolhouse quilts were featured along with Get ‘r Done project #4.
TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 held a hybrid meeting on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, where members attended either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom.
Club President Pat Acklie-Roth called the meeting to order and asked Walter Rentsch to give the invocation and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Guests at the meeting were the grandchildren of Teresa Rentsch, Alek Campbell and Anya Odom. Kevin Buhl served as Toastmaster of the Day and asked general evaluator Jeremy Skrenes to present his program team of Steve Hamilton as speech evaluator, Pat Acklie-Roth as ah counter, Walter Rentsch as timer, and Vernon Arens as the grammarian with the word of day “Adroit.” Skrenes also served as vote counter and joke master for the meeting. Kevin Buhl introduced Leslie Johnson to give her Ice Breaker speech, via Zoom, entitled “Getting to Know Leslie Johnson.” After the speech, table topics were led by Teresa Rentsch, who asked each member to give a brief back story about a humorous headline in the newspaper. Walter Rentsch reported that the responses of all tall table topic participants were within the allotted time of 1-2.5 minutes. After table topics, Jeremy Skrenes led the evaluation portion of the meeting and called on Steve Hamilton to evaluate Leslie Johnson’s speech, Pat Acklie-Roth to give the ah counter’s report, Vernon Arens for the grammarian’s report, and then gave his evaluation of the meeting in general. Kevin Buhl called on Leslie Johnson to give her acceptance speech for induction into the Minnetonka High School (MN) Hall of Fame and then asked the members to provide Leslie with comments and suggestions for improvement. The best table topic’s response was given by Kevin Buhl. President Pat Acklie-Roth reviewed the duty schedule for the Sept. 16, 2023, meeting and then adjourned the meeting.
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 conducts hybrid meetings on Saturdays from 7:30-8:40 a.m. Guests are always welcome to attend either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom; there is no cost or obligation to attend a meeting.
For information about Toastmasters, call 605-660-2485 or visit us at http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
