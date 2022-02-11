The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Harens; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
Members signed Valentine cards which will be distributed to nursing home residents. In keeping with the Valentine theme, President Kathy read kindness quotes from Audrey Hepburn.
Membership Chairman Vi Ranney conducted the initiation ceremony welcoming new members Kristy Wyland, Mindy Cotton, Ruby Schroeder, and Jean Prater to Yankton GFWC.
President Kathy thanked Barb Law for her service as president and presented her with a Past-President pin.
Welfare of members was discussed. Cards have been sent to members who have experienced a loss or are in need of encouragement. Members celebrating February birthdays were recognized.
Minutes of the January 2022 meeting were approved as presented on motion by Marlys Blaalid.
Treasurer Sandy Battin presented the treasurer’s report. Report approved on motion by Vicki Swensen. Members were asked to make recommendations for revising the budget to include organizations and causes that could use the club’s support.
Sylvia Selgestad who is a credit and financial counselor presented information on services provided by Lutheran Social Services. She conducts “Credit Where Credit is Due” classes in the area.
Committee Reports — Conservation Chairman Cindy Filips reported that Keep Yankton Beautiful has moved to a new location. Home Life Chair Peggy Schiedel reported on the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program. Membership Chair asked members for suggestions for additional GFWC sponsored fund-raising tours. Ruth Ann Dannenbring mentioned that February is Library Lovers Month.
Door prizes were awarded to nine members.
The next meeting will be on March 5, 2022. Sharing and Giving project is arts and crafts supplies for Boys and Girls Club. Hostesses are Ellen Rodenberg and Sharon Kreitzinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.