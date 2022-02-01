Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, January 29, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and four people participating in the meeting via Zoom, two from Sioux Falls, one from Tabor, one from South Padre Island, TX. President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order. Pat Achlie-Roth gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jeremy Skrenes who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Iesley Stone gave the word of the day, “quip,” which means a clever remark or funny or witty observation. Steve Hamilton gave a 5- to 7- minute speech from Pathways — Presentation Mastery (Level 1 elective), Use Research for a Presentation, titled “Charles Schulz, Creator of Peanuts.” Walter Rentsch gave a 5-7 minutes speech from Pathways — Dynamic Leadership (Level 2) Intro to Mentoring, titled “Rules of the Road.” Roy Wilcox conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to a variety of “What If” questions. Kevin Buhl was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jana Lane evaluated Steve Hamilton’s speech, and Teresa Rentsch evaluated Walter Rentsch’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Vernon Arens who reported on the use of filler words like “ahs” and “ums;” grammarian Ieslety Stone who reported on use of the word of the day “quip” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Kevin Buhl who reported on speaking times; vote counter Roy Wilcox who reported on the winners of the speech, evaluation, and table topics portions of the meeting; and joke master Pat Achlie-Roth.
Toastmaster Jeremy Skrenes presented virtual trophies to Walter Rentsch for best speaker, Teresa Rentsch for best evaluator, and Steve Hamilton for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.