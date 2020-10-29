All are welcome to attend the Calvary Baptist “Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Children are invited to dress up and come to trick-or-treat from vehicle to vehicle in the church parking lot.
Hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be served outside as well. Special COVID-19 precautions will be taken.
Calvary is located at 2407 Broadway.
