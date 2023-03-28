NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb. — Approximately 70 students at Northeast Community College have qualified for membership in the Phi Theta Kappa, (PTK), Tau Chi Chapter during the spring semester.
Updated: March 28, 2023 @ 9:20 pm
NORFOLK, Neb. — Approximately 70 students at Northeast Community College have qualified for membership in the Phi Theta Kappa, (PTK), Tau Chi Chapter during the spring semester.
Since the installation of Northeast’s Tau Chi chapter in 1996, 3,400 students have been inducted into the international academic honor society for two-year colleges. For over 100 years, membership in Phi Theta Kappa has signified a singular honor and a willingness to embrace the Society’s shared commitment to academic excellence.
The organization’s mission is two-fold: recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service and fellowship programming. PTK is the largest honor society in higher education.
During the ceremony, Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services at Northeast, welcomed the new members into PTK. She shared that students had to meet a certain grade point average (GPA) and other criteria to meet the requirements for induction.
“A grade point average of 3.5 and higher is a significant achievement. You really are the best of the best at Northeast Community College. Congratulations,” she told inductees. “Our Phi Theta Kappa advisors and I are excited to see the next chapter of students be inducted. These are going to be the students we’ll get to know like we have with the current officers and members of the Tau Chi Chapter. We are excited to begin working on a variety of projects as we have done with one another already.”
To be eligible for induction into PTK, students must have earned at least 12 credit hours and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 or above out of a 4.0 system.
The following area Northeast Community College students have qualified for PTK for the Spring 2023 semester:
• Crofton – Christine Mosher.
• Fordyce – Makayla Bruce.
• Verdigre – Abby Frank.
