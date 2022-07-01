New At The Library Jul 1, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: July 2, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “After the Lights Go Out” by John Vercher• “The Alliance” by Jolina Petersheim• “The Beach Trap” by Ali Brady• “Counterfeit” by Kirstin Chen• “The Divide” by Jolina Petersheim• “The Favor” by Nora Murphy• “Float Plan” by Trish Doller• “Flying Solo” by Linda Holmes• “Good Husbands” by Cate Ray• “Greetings from Asbury Park” by Daniel H. Turtel• “Hatchet Island” by Paul Doiron• “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand• “Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting” by Clare Pooley• “Last Summer on State Street” by Toya Wolfe• “Life Flight” by Lynette Eason• “The Lion” by Conn Iggulden• “Long Way Home” by Lynn Austin• “Love in Plain Sight” by Kathleen Fuller• “My Summer Darlings” by May Cobb• “Neruda on the Park” by Cleyvis Natera• “Promise Broken” by K’Wan• “A Proposal They Can’t Refuse” by Natalie Caña• “Sleepwalk” by Dan Chaon• “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham• “Strawberried Alive” by Jenn McKinlay• “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” by Tom Perrotta• “Unfailing Love” by Janette Oke• “The Watchers” by A.M. Shine• “The Wild Life” by David Gordon——— Nonfiction• “Blood Orange Night” by Melissa Bond• “Dream Drawings” by N. Scott Momaday
• "So Help Me Golf" by Rick Reilly
• "Things You Can Do" by Eduardo Garcia
• "Washington, D.C." from DK Eyewitness

LARGE PRINT
• "To Marry and to Meddle" by Martha Waters
• "Mulberry Hollow" by Denise Hunter
• "Shadows of Berlin" by David R. Gillham

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction
• "The Secret Treasurer" by Winter Morgan

Nonfiction
• "Animal Behavior" by Joseph Midthun
• "Electricity" by Joseph Midthun
• "Energy" by Joseph Midthun
• "Matter and How it Changes" by Joseph Midthun
• "Plant and Animal Adaptations" by Joseph Midthun

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction
• "The Amazing Martika!" by Martika Daniels
• "Miriam at the River" by Jane Yolen

ADULT DVDs
• "Dragon Knight"
• "Father Stu"
• "Hook"
• "Major Crimes" Season 1-4
• "The Northman"

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 