BRIANNA HUOT
SEARCY, Ark. — Brianna Huot of Wakonda is one of more than 700 students who received a diploma at Harding University’s Spring commencement ceremonies May 7-8, 2021.
Huot received a Bachelor of Science in biology.
Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, Honors College and University College.
University President David Burks presented the diplomas to the graduates.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University recently released its spring 2021 dean’s list which includes a total of 303 university students.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale. They also must complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.
The following area students from this area have been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester:
• Alcester — Holly Van Wyk
• Armour —Maddison Sparks
• Elk Point — Jess Huber
• Freeman — Emmarie Edwards
• Geddes — Sidney Muckey
• Irene — Ethan Engen; Taten Gale; Gavin Spurrell
• Lake Andes — Brianna Deurmier
• Marion — Lisa Anderson
• Parkston — Maxwell Evans; Nate Hohn; Keelie Konfrst; Lexy Leischner; Deanna Luikens
• Tripp — Mattilynn Reiner
• Tyndall — Jennifer Schmidt; Macy Sternhagen
• Vermillion — Brenna Mockler; Justin Sorensen
• Viborg — Mariah Houtcooper
• Yankton — Kieren Luellman; Megan McCorkell; Madison Wubben
