Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Jan. 29, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Beasts of a Little Land” by Juhea Kim
• “The Devil You Know” by William W. Johnstone
• “The Final Case” by David Guterson
• “First Degree” by David Rosenfelt
• “Grave Reservations” by Cherie Priest
• “A Harvest of Love” by Marta Perry
• “Hunter’s Moon” by William W. Johnstone
• “The Last Dance of the Debutante” by Julia Kelley
• “The Morgans” by William W. Johnstone
• “The Pilot’s Daughter” by Audrey J. Cole
• “Reckless Girls” by Rachel Hawkins
• “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
• “The Secret of Snow” by Viola Shipman
• “The Starless Crown” by James Rollins
• “The Sunshine Club” by Carolyn Brown
• “The Women of Pearl Island” by Polly Crosby
———
Nonfiction
• “Both/And” by Huma Abedin
• “Bourdain” by Laurie Woolever
• “Cokie” by Steven V. Roberts
• “Cricut: 6 books in 1” by Minerva Peters
• “Land” by Simon Winchester
• “Laptop from Hell” by Miranda Devine
• “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade
• “Raising LGBTQ Allies” by Chris Tompkins
• “Renegades: Born in the USA” by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen
• “Revelations on the River” by Matthew Dowd
• “The Ride of Her Life” by Elizabeth Letts
LARGE PRINT
• “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson
• “Redeeming Love” by Francine Rivers
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Heartstopper” Vol 4 graphic novel by Alice Oseman
• “My Hero Academia” (manga) Vol 7 & Vol 8 by Kohei Horikoshi
• “Witch Hat Atelier” (manga) Vol 7 by Kamome Shirahama
———
Nonfiction
• “Disability Visibility” edited by Alice Wong
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Eva’s New Pet” by Rebecca Elliot
• “Imaginary” by Lee Bacon
• “Mighty Inside” by Sundee T. Frazier
• “An Occasionally Happy Family” by Cliff Burke
———
Nonfiction
• “A Raven Named Grip” by Marilyn Singer
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Hornswoggled!” by Josh Crute
• “In My Neighborhood” by Oscar Loubriel
• “Jeff Goes Wild” by Angie Rozelaar
• “Lovely” by Jess Hong
• “A Song of Fruit” by Margarita Engle
• “Thank You Neighbor!” by Ruth Chan
• “Welcome to the Cypher” by Khodi Dill
———
Nonfiction
• “Love Your Body” by Jessica Sanders
• “Penguins Don’t Wear Sweaters” board book by Makikka Tamura
• “Yoga Adventures” by Jamica Stevens
ADULT DVDs
• “Billions” Season 5
• “The Good Lord Bird”
• “My Life is Murder” Series 1 & 2
• “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”
JUNIOR DVDs
• “Rainbow Rangers”
———
