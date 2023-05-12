NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb — The year 2023 marks a milestone at Northeast Community College. On Friday, May 12, the College held its 50th commencement ceremony to celebrate the success of its graduates.
The spring 2023 area graduation candidates are listed below by degree and program followed by hometown and name. Included in the list are tentative Spring 2023 candidates and the graduates who completed their studies in summer and fall 2022.
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS
• Creighton, NE — Emily Carstens
• Hartington, NE — Madison Morten
• Niobrara, NE — Emily Parks
• Ponca, NE — Mary Tranmer, Hannah Wahls
• Santee, NE — Harper Saul
• Verdigre, NE — Evan Carlstrom, Ashley Edmisten, Amanda Juracek
• Yankton, SD — Joey Dryden, Victor Duarte
ASSOCIATE DEGREE NURSING
• Crofton, NE — Abbey Maibaum
• Hartington, NE — Liby Lange
• Wynot, NE — Emma Greninger
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE DEGREE
• Bloomfield, NE — Victoria Ohlfest, Lauren Pinkelman
• Hartington, NE — Liby Lange
• Randolph, NE — Aaron Calder
• Verdigre, NE — Abby Frank
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE/ADMINISTRATIVE PROFESSIONAL
• Coleridge, NE — Erica Benson
• Hartington, NE — Faith Stewart
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE/AGRICULTURE
• Crofton, NE — Jack Lange
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE IN AGRICULTURE/AGRIBUSINESS
• Bloomfield, NE — Logan Johnson
• Creighton, NE — Dylan Kuhlman
• Crofton, NE — Jaden Zimmerman
• Hartington, NE — Cole Becker, Ireland Biltoft
• Laurel, NE — Makayla Forsberg
• Wausa, NE — McKayla Hoppe
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE IN AGRICULTURE/AGRONOMY
• Creighton, NE — Robert Wilmes
• Niobrara, NE — Logan Reynolds
• Wausa, NE — Morgan Kleinschmit
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE IN AGRICULTURE/ANIMAL SCIENCE
• Creighton, NE — Hailee Cook
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE IN AGRICULTURE/DIVERSIFIED AGRICULTURE
• Laurel, NE — Austin Hall
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE IN AGRICULTURE/PRECISION AGRICULTURE
• Volin, SD – Garrett Jorgensen
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE/AUTO BODY REPAIR TECHNOLOGY
• Hartington, NE — Owen Heimes
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE/BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
• Bloomfield, NE — Cole Miller, Tyson Sauser.
• Hartington, NE — Kerby Hochstein.
• Verdigre, NE — Dominic Pavlik.
Associate of Applied Science Degree/Diesel Technology
• Bloomfield, NE — Gabriel Lauck
• Creighton, NE — Ethan Fuchtman
• Verdigre, NE — Trey Sucha
• Wausa, NE — Wyatt Hoppe
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE/DRAFTING
• Yankton, SD — Mitch Roth
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE/EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
• Elk Point, SD — Kaitlynn Oliver
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE/ELECTRICAL CONSTRUCTION AND CONTROL
• Hartington, NE — Calvin Christensen
• Ponca, NE — Dalton Touney
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE/ELECTROMECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY
• Wausa, NE — Jacob Kearney
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE/HEALTH INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS
• Newcastle, NE — Morgan Janssen
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE/HEATING, VENTILATION AND AIR CONDITIONING
• Creighton, NE — Samuel Vortherms
• Yankton — Brodie Christensen
Associate of Applied Science Degree – Veterinary Technology
• Randolph, NE — Bobbi Winkelbauer
• Lesterville, SD — Tracy Kruse
• Vermillion, SD — Hayley Bland
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE/WIND ENERGY TECHNOLOGY
• Niobrara, NE — Adam Dekay
• Ponca, NE — Cari Hughes
DIPLOMA/BUSINESS
• Vermillion, SD —Travis Tarr
Diploma/Drafting
• Laurel, NE — Fischer Carson
Diploma/Health Information Management Systems
• Newcastle, NE — Morgan Janssen
• Verdigre, NE — Savannah Wagner
DIPLOMA/MACHINING AND MANUFACTURING AUTOMATION
• Creighton, NE — Trenton Mathis
———
DIPLOMA/PERSONAL TRAINING
• Hartington, NE — Teagan Kneifl
DIPLOMA/PRACTICAL NURSING
• Bloomfield, NE — Aubrey Jeannoutot
• Hartington, NE — Brynn Wortmann
• Avon, SD — Morgan Beeson
Diploma/Welding
• Crofton, NE — Andy Knapp
DIPLOMA/WIND ENERGY TECHNOLOGY
• Yankton, SD — Jerry Kosmatka
Certificate/Drafting
• Laurel, NE — Fischer Carson
Certificate/Drug and Alcohol Counseling
• Creighton, NE — Emily Carstens
Certificate/Early Childhood Education
• Niobrara, NE — Emily Parks
CERTIFICATE/HEALTH INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS
• Newcastle, NE — Morgan Janssen
• Verdigre, NE — Savannah Wagner
Certificate/Information Technology/General
• Yankton, SD — Lucas Blow
Certificate/Media Production
• Coleridge, NE — Jeremiah Polak
CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
SEWARD, Neb. — On May 6, Concordia University, Nebraska awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 300 graduates. The class of 2023 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.
At the ceremony, Concordia Nebraska President Dr. Bernard Bull encouraged graduates to embrace opportunities with a combination of boldness and humility while using their gifts, talents and abilities to serve God and others.
• Tara Munter of Wausa, Neb., earned a Master of Education.
• Sydney Ingalls of Yankton earned a Master of Healthcare Admin.
