Large Print
• “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel, fiction
• “Eagle Station” by Dale Brown, fiction
• “The German House” by Annette Hess, fiction
• “Gunfighter’s Revenge” by James Clay, fiction
• “No Name: The Story of a Ghost Town” by Richard S. Wheeler, fiction
• “Out of the Attic” by V.C. Andrews, fiction
• “The Redeemed” by Tim Pears, fiction
• “Rope Burn” by William W. Johnstone, fiction
• “Salt River” by Randy Wayne White, fiction
• “To Wake the Giant” by Jeff Shaara, fiction
• “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, fiction
• “Two Truths and a Lie” by Meg Mitchell Moore, fiction
Adult Books
• “Assume Nothing: a Memoir of Intimate Violence” by Tanya Selvaratnam, nonfiction
• “Crochet Stashbusters: 25 Great Ways to Use Up Your Yarn Leftovers of One Ball or Less” by Nicki Trench, nonfiction
• “Dot.con: The Art of Scamming a Scammer” by James Veitch, nonfiction
• “Fashion Evolution: The 250 Looks That Shaped Modern Fashion” by Paula Reed, nonfiction
• “Lonely Planet’s Canada” by Brendan Sainsbury, nonfiction
• “Lost Companions: Reflections on the Death of Pets” by Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson, nonfiction
• “Pelosi” by Molly Ball, nonfiction
• “The Voices We Carry: Finding Your One True Voice in a World of Clamor and Noise” by J.S. Park, nonfiction
• “Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and The Road to Indian Territory” by Claudio Saunt, nonfiction
• “Always the Last to Know” by Kristan Higgins, fiction
• “And They Called it Camelot” by Stephanie Marie Thornton, fiction
• “Blitzed” by Alexa Martin, fiction
• “The Book of Kane and Margaret” by Kiik Araki-Kawagughi, fiction
• “Bound for Murder” by Victoria Gilbert, fiction
• “Don’t Turn Around” by Jessica Barry, fiction
• “Empress of Salt and Fortune” by Nghi Vo, fiction
• “Firewatching” by Russ Thomas, fiction
• “Fumbled” by Alexa Martin, fiction
• “Ghoster” by Jason Arnopp, fiction
• “Glass Slippers, Ever After, and Me” by Julie Wright, fiction
• “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, fiction
• “Gwendy’s Magic Feather” by Richard Chizmar, fiction
• “Have You Seen Me?” by Kate White, fiction
• “In an Instant” by Suzanne Redfearn, fiction
• “The Ingredients of You and Me” by Nina Bocci, fiction
• “Intercepted” by Alexa Martin, fiction
• “Into Darkness” by Terry Goodkind, fiction
• “The Lies That Bind” by Emily Giffin, fiction
• “Line of Sight” by James Queally, fiction
• “The Look-alike” by Erica Spindler, fiction
• “Party of Two” by Jasmine Guillory, fiction
• “The Persuasion” by Iris Johansen, fiction
• “The Regrets” by Amy Bonnaffons, fiction
• “Simon the Fiddler” by Paulette Jiles, fiction
• “Star of Persia: Esther’s Story” by Jill Eileen Smith, fiction
• “Stealing the Bride” by Nadia Lee, fiction
• “This Won’t End Well” by Camille Pagan, fiction
Young Adult Books
• “She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman” by Erica Armstrong Dunbar, nonfiction
• “Wayward Son” by Rainbow Rowell, fiction
• “Distant Stars” by MariNaomi, fiction, graphic novel
• “Go With The Flow” by Lily Williams, fiction, graphic novel
• “Gravity’s Pull” by MariNaomi, fiction, graphic novel
• “Losing the Girl” by MariNaomi, fiction, graphic novel
Easy Reading Books
• “Once Upon a Slime” by Andy Maxwell, fiction
• “PJMASKS: Race to the Moon!” by Natalie Shaw, fiction
• “Curious George: Curious About Spring” by Cynthia Platt, board book
• “I Believe in Bunnycorns” by Danielle McLean, board book
• “You’re My Little Cuddle Bug” by Nicola Edwards, board book
Junior Books
• “Countdown: 2979 Days to the Moon” by Suzanne Slade, nonfiction
• “Aru Shah and the Song of Death” by Roshani Chokshi, fiction
• “Aru Shah and the Tree of Wishes” by Roshani Chokshi, fiction
• “Belle Takes Flight” by Kathy McCullough, fiction
• “The Boy Who Grew Dragons” by Andy Shepherd, fiction
• “Fire Keeper” by J.C. Cervantes, fiction
• “Jasper & Scruff: the Cool Cat Club” by Nicola Colton, fiction
• “Jasper & Scruff: the Treasure Hunt” by Nicola Colton, fiction
• “More Than a Princess” by E.D. Baker, fiction
• “Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet” by Zanib Mian, fiction
• “Squirm” by Carl Hiaasen, fiction
• “Storm Runner” by J.C. Cervantes, fiction
• “Trials of Apollo: The Tyrant’s Tomb” by Rick Riordan, fiction
• “Estranged: The Changeling King” by Ethan M. Aldridge, fiction, graphic novel
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
