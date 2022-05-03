WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
Wayne State College will hold commencement ceremonies for graduate and undergraduate students on May 7 in the college’s historic Willow Bowl amphitheater. The graduate student ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and the undergraduate ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be held in Rice Auditorium. The ceremonies will be livestreamed at www.wsc.edu.
A total of 618 degrees will be conferred by Wayne State President Marysz Rames. Those students receiving their degrees include 419 undergraduates and 199 graduate students. Graduate students are earning their degrees from the college’s Master of Science in Education, Master of Science in Organizational Management, Master of Business Administration, Counseling, and Education Specialist programs.
The graduate ceremony will feature an invocation by President Rames; Carter “Cap” Peterson, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State College System, will bring greetings from the board; and master’s candidate Kiara Rose Hochstein of Wayne will deliver remarks.
The undergraduate ceremony will feature an invocation by bachelor’s candidate Nallely Sofia Maldonado of South Sioux City, Neb.; Carter “Cap” Peterson, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State College System, will bring greetings from the board; Dr. Mark Hammer, professor of biology, will receive the State Nebraska Bank & Trust Teaching Excellence Award; and Robert Steele, mayor of Grand Island, will receive the Alumni Achievement Award and deliver remarks.
Area graduation candidates include:
• Bloomfield, NE — Michelle Wachter, UGRD, Spring 2022, Business Administration/Finance
• Coleridge, NE — Agnes Kurtzhals, UGRD, Summer 2022, Mass Communication/Agricultural Communication and Leadership; Michael Kurtzhals, UGRD, Spring 2022, Interdisciplinary Studies-Earth Science, B.S.
• Creighton, NE — Morgyn Christiansen, UGRD, Spring 2022, Secondary English Education
• Hartington, NE — Katelyn Fischer, UGRD, Spring 2022, Life Sciences/Biology; Ashley Hamilton, UGRD, Spring 2022, Elementary Education; Levi Hilker, GRAD, Spring 2022, School Counseling/PK-8 & 7-12; Taylor Johnson, GRAD, Spring 2022, School Administration/Educational Leadership PK-8; Justin Kerkman, GRAD, Spring 2022, Business Administration; LuAnn Lange, GRAD, Summer 2022, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Social Sciences Education
• Laurel, NE — Zachary Dietrich, UGRD, Spring 2022, Chemistry/Health Sciences; Clark Koppelmann, UGRD, Spring 2022, Art/Studio Art; Kaitlin Stanton, UGRD, Spring 2022, Exercise Science
• Newcastle, NE — Ashley Kneifl, UGRD, Spring 2022, Business Administration/Public Accounting; Allie Rosener, UGRD, Spring 2022, Psychology; Alison Tremayne, UGRD, Spring 2022, Life Sciences/Biology
• Ponca, NE — Joel Watchorn, UGRD, Spring 2022, Business Administration/Management
• Randolph, NE — Dillan Folkers, UGRD, Spring 2022, Life Sciences/Biology; Amy Hammond, UGRD, Summer 2022, Business Administration/Management; Carlee Thies, UGRD, Spring 2022, Elementary Education
• Verdigre, NE — Alexis Hrbek, UGRD, Summer 2022, Music/Music Industry
• Wausa, NE — Robert Bengston, GRAD, Spring 2022, School Counseling 7-12; Tyson Kaiser, UGRD, Spring 2022 , Business Administration/Agri-Business; Alex Kleinschmit, UGRD, Spring 2022, Business Administration/Management; Tom Lundberg, UGRD, Spring 2022, Social Sciences; Kelsey Mertens, UGRD, Spring 2022, Business Administration/Human Resource Management
• Wynot, Ne — Benjamin Hite, UGRD, Spring 2022 , Criminal Justice
• Dakota Dunes — Baillie Hanson, GRAD, Spring 2022, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership
• Elk Point — Emma McInerney, GRAD, Spring 2022, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership
• Freeman — Tracy Andersen, UGRD, Spring 2022, Science Education
• Jefferson — Courtney Leaverton, GRAD, Spring 2022, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership
• North Sioux City — Ryan Parker, UGRD, Spring 2022, Health and Physical Education PK-12
CHADRON STATE COLLEGE
CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State College has announced that 346 students met requirements for the Dean’s List for Fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Area students include:
• Samuel Tejral of Crofton, Neb.;
• Gabrielle Keiser of Crofton, Neb.;
• Thea Rosberg of Wausa, Neb.
Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master’s degree programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.