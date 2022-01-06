It was a few years ago, when we were living in Watertown, I was visiting with Kali, one of the young women on the Watertown High School basketball team. The team had won the right to go to the state finals. I attended the game in which that was decided and experienced the excitement of watching this team win. The next day at church I told her of the tension we felt as we watched them play, and I asked her how she and the other players felt. What goes on in your mind? Do you get excited?
Kali replied, “Oh, we are just terrified.”
What remarkable insight. Of course we are terrified.
We are the mother who leaves her baby with a sitter for the first time or who drops off her five-year-old at school in the fall. We are the father teaching his son to drive or walking his daughter down the aisle. We are the wife sitting in the waiting room, looking at the clock and the door leading to the surgery unit. We are the one who answers the phone in the middle of the night. We are the daughter visiting the nursing home every day or the son making arrangements at the funeral home.
There is reason to be terrified.
There are many passages in the Bible, exhorting us not to be afraid, from the word of God in Genesis, spoken to Abraham as he builds a nation, to the angel appearing to the shepherds in Luke’s gospel, to the assurance given by Jesus to the disciples terrified by a storm. “Take heart, it is I; do not be afraid” (Matthew 14:27). But can our feelings change with a word? If you ask me to climb to a very high place and look down and tell me not to be afraid, my terror will not convert to fearlessness simply by your words, no matter what you say.
When our teenage daughter drove from Vermillion to Sioux City for the first time with a car full of girlfriends, we did not go from worry to sweet serenity just by reminding ourselves we are people of faith and God is with us. We worried.
Kali, I believe, understands something very important. Yes, we are terrified. There are all those people watching; family and friends, and the fans are counting on us. The dream may not become reality; we may lose. But we will trust. We trust our coach, trust our practice, trust one another on the team, and trust the ability God has given each one of us. So we will do the best we are capable of doing, work as hard as we can work, and we will trust. Therefore we will play, terrified and hopeful and confident all at the same time.
There is a freedom that comes when we own up to our fear. Such a confession creates community, for one such truth-telling enables another and yet another to also acknowledge his or her fear, and thereby a strong foundation is set down. Each one discovers that he or she is not alone.
Fear can also be a good thing. It will keep one shooting free throws long after practice is over. It will cause a father to spend extra hours in the car next to this child who begs to drive. Fear will even make a parent brave enough to ask, “Who is going to be at the party and when are you coming home?”
What we learn from Kali is that when Jesus tells us to not be afraid, he is telling us to play anyway, in the midst of the terror. We will drop our children off at school, teach our sons to drive, watch our daughters head off to college, visit our parents in the nursing home, and play the big game. Not because we are fearless, but because we are called to responsibility. And we trust.
Words do make a difference. Take heart, it is I; do not be afraid, is not meaningless. Faith counts. If we have taught our children well, we trust that such teaching also counts for something. As does community. Whether it is family, friend, congregation, or support group; we are not alone. Finally, we dare to trust that God will grant us the courage and wisdom to do what needs to be done, hard as it may be, difficult as it looks. We can do this. We who are terrified and hopeful and confident all at the same time.
